NEET 2022 Counselling: List Of Websites For UG State Quota Seats
NEET UG Counselling 2022: The 85 per cent state quota seats NEET 2022 counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental, medical colleges.
The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 counselling for the 15 per cent all India seats is expected to start soon at mcc.nic.in. While the all India quota seats include seats at government colleges (except those in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, seats reserved for children of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune, the 85 per cent state quota seats NEET 2022 counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental, medical colleges.
Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now
Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now
MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now
The NEET 2022 result has been declared on Wednesday, September 7. Four candidates scored the highest marks of 715. Rajasthan girl Tanishka has secured rank 1 in the NEET UG 2022 exam, while Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe have been placed in Rank 2, Rank 3 and Rank 4 respectively.
Here are the official websites and authorities for NEET state counselling in different states.
State
Counselling Authority
Website
Andhra Pradesh
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada
ntruhs.ap.nic.in
Arunachal Pradesh
Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh
apdhte.nic.in
Assam
Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam
dme.assam.gov.in
Bihar
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Chandigarh (UT)
Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh
gmch.gov.in
Chhattisgarh
Directorate of Medical Education
cgdme.in
Goa
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa
dte.goa.gov.in
Gujarat
Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)
medadmgujarat.org
Haryana
Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana
dmer.haryana.gov.in
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations
jkbopee.gov.in
Jharkhand
Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board
jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
Karnataka
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
kea.kar.nic.in
Kerala
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala
cee.kerala.gov.in
Madhya Pradesh
Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh
dme.mponline.gov.in
Maharashtra
State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra
cetcell.mahacet.org
Manipur
Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Manipur
manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
Meghalaya
Office of the Director of Health Services
meghealth.gov.in
Mizoram
Department of Higher and Technical Education
mc.mizoram.gov.in
Nagaland
Directorate of Technical Education
dtenagaland.org.in
Orissa
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee
ojee.nic.in
Puducherry
Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), Puducherry
centacpuducherry.in
Punjab
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
bfuhs.ac.in
Rajasthan
Website will be announced soon
Tamil Nadu
Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu
tnmedicalselection.net
Tripura
Directorate of Medical Education
dme.tripura.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh
upneet.gov.in
Uttarakhand
Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU)
hnbumu.ac.in
West Bengal
Department of Health and Family Welfare
wbmcc.nic.in