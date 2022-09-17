NEET 2022 Counselling: List Of Websites For UG State Quota Seats

NEET UG counselling websites for state quota seats

The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 counselling for the 15 per cent all India seats is expected to start soon at mcc.nic.in. While the all India quota seats include seats at government colleges (except those in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, seats reserved for children of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune, the 85 per cent state quota seats NEET 2022 counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental, medical colleges.

The NEET 2022 result has been declared on Wednesday, September 7. Four candidates scored the highest marks of 715. Rajasthan girl Tanishka has secured rank 1 in the NEET UG 2022 exam, while Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe have been placed in Rank 2, Rank 3 and Rank 4 respectively.

Here are the official websites and authorities for NEET state counselling in different states.