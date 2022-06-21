Circular Saying NTA Reschedules NEET UG 2022 Exam To September 4 Is 'Fake', Confirms PIB

  • Home
The NEET UG 2022 has not been rescheduled, and will be held on July 17, the PIB termed the notification circulated on exam postponement as fake.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 21, 2022 5:13 pm IST

No delay in NEET UG 2022 exam, Confirms PIB

NEET UG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 has not been rescheduled, and will be held on July 17, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) termed the notification circulated on exam postponement as fake. As per the fake circular, the NEET UG 2022 exam was postponed to September 4.

"A notice is doing rounds on social media claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the NEET (UG) for 4th September 2022 instead of 17th July 2022," the PIB tweeted.

This comes after the medical exam candidates took to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2022 by using the hashtags #JUSTICEforNEETUG and #DeferNEETUG. However, the NTA has not confirmed any postponement. NTA is likely to release the NEET admit cards soon. Once issued, the NEET admit card 2022 will be available at ntaneet.nic.in.

