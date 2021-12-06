NEET 2022: Best Books For Physics, Chemistry, Biology

NEET 2022: Subject-wise list of best books (representational)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in pen paper mode. The entrance exam is for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and BSc Nursing courses. To crack the medical entrance exam with a good score, they should carefully choose their study material. Experts and previous years’ toppers say NCERT textbooks are most important for NEET preparation.

After revising the NCERT concepts, referring to other books for NEET 2022 will help candidates strengthen their concepts, preparation strategy, speed and accuracy level.

Selecting NEET-UG books is an arduous task. Students must keep in mind that the material should enhance their conceptual knowledge. Also, they should be able to understand the tips and tricks provided in the books to solve the questions effectively. NEET previous year question papers and mock tests should also be considered imperative for preparation.

NEET 2022 Best Books

NEET best books 2022 for the three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology) -- are given below:

NEET 2022: Best Books For Physics

Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma

DC Pandey Physics for NEET

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker

Fundamental Physics by Pradeep

Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

NEET 2022: Best Books For Chemistry

Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon

ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee

Dinesh Chemistry Guide

Practice books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)

NEET 2022: Best Books For Biology