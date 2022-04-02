NEET 2022 Application LIVE: Notification Expected Soon; Updates On Registration, Exam Dates
NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET application date expected soon. Follow this blog for latest updates on NEET 2022 date, application status, UG medical entrance syllabus and more.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) notification is expected soon. An NTA official on Thursday, March 31, said that NEET 2022 will likely be conducted in July and the notification along with the NEET registration details will be issued in April. NEET is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses.
"NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start from April. The detailed notification will be announced soon," the NTA official said.
NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. As a first, the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in will also host the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form.
Live updates
NEET UG 2022 Application Form Date Soon At Neet.nta.ac.in; Who Can Apply
- Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board will be eligible for NEET.
- Students who will take the Class 12 or equivalent board exams this year are also eligible to apply for NEET UG.
- To appear for NEET, General category candidates should have scored 50 per cent in Class 12. However, there exists relaxations in the minimum percentage for reserved category candidates.
Ntaneet.nic.in 2022 Application Form At DigiLocker
NEET UG 2022: The confirmation page of the ntaneet.nic.in 2022 application form will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.
NEET UG 2022 Registration Date By NTA
NEET form filling date 2022 likely soon. NTA will release the NEET 2022 application form for UG courses and the notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.
What Did Neetnta.nic.in 2022 Official Say On NEET Date
An NTA official on Thursday, March 31, said that NEET 2022 application form will be released in April and the medical entrance test will likely be conducted in July. NTA NEET is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses.
