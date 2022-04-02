NEET 2022 application form soon at neet.nta.nic.in live updates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) notification is expected soon. An NTA official on Thursday, March 31, said that NEET 2022 will likely be conducted in July and the notification along with the NEET registration details will be issued in April. NEET is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

"NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start from April. The detailed notification will be announced soon," the NTA official said.

NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. As a first, the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in will also host the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form.

