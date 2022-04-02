  • Home
NEET 2022 Application LIVE: Notification Expected Soon; Updates On Registration, Exam Dates

NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET application date expected soon. Follow this blog for latest updates on NEET 2022 date, application status, UG medical entrance syllabus and more.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 2, 2022 12:13 pm IST
NEET 2022 application form soon at neet.nta.nic.in live updates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) notification is expected soon. An NTA official on Thursday, March 31, said that NEET 2022 will likely be conducted in July and the notification along with the NEET registration details will be issued in April. NEET is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

"NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start from April. The detailed notification will be announced soon," the NTA official said.

NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. As a first, the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in will also host the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form.

Follow this blog for latest updates on NEET 2022 date, application status, UG medical entrance syllabus and more

Live updates

NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET application date expected soon. Follow this blog for latest updates on NEET 2022 date, application status, UG medical entrance syllabus, exam notification and more.

12:13 PM IST
April 2, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Application Form Date Soon At Neet.nta.ac.in; Who Can Apply

  1. Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board will be eligible for NEET.
  2. Students who will take the Class 12 or equivalent board exams this year are also eligible to apply for NEET UG.
  3. To appear for NEET, General category candidates should have scored 50 per cent in Class 12. However, there exists relaxations in the minimum percentage for reserved category candidates.


11:56 AM IST
April 2, 2022

Ntaneet.nic.in 2022 Application Form At DigiLocker

NEET UG 2022: The confirmation page of the ntaneet.nic.in 2022 application form will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.

neet previous year paper in hindi, national eligibility cum entrance test, neet 22 date, neetnta.nic.in 2022, wbmcc.nic.in 2021 neet ug, neet.nta.nic .inNEET UG 2022 confirmation page at DigiLocker


11:40 AM IST
April 2, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Registration Date By NTA

NEET form filling date 2022 likely soon. NTA will release the NEET 2022 application form for UG courses and the notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.


11:37 AM IST
April 2, 2022

What Did Neetnta.nic.in 2022 Official Say On NEET Date

An NTA official on Thursday, March 31, said that NEET 2022 application form will be released in April and the medical entrance test will likely be conducted in July. NTA NEET is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

Bihar Board 10th Result: Application For BSEB Class 10 Scrutiny, Compartment Exam Start Today
NEET 2022 Application Form Filling Date In April; Details On UG Medical Entrance Test Here
CUET 2022 Registration To Begin Today; Important Details Every Applicant Must Know
West Bengal Board (WBCHSE) Class 12 Exam 2022 Starts Today; Important Guidelines To Follow
IIT Guwahati Students Attend Pariksha Pe Charcha Through Hybrid Mode
