  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2022 Application: Notification Likely This Week? Here's What NTA Official Said

NEET 2022 Application: Notification Likely This Week? Here's What NTA Official Said

NEET 2022 Application: NTA official told Careers360 that NEET UG 2022 notification can be announced soon, may be by Sunday, April 10. The official earlier said, "NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start from April."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 3:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Online Stray Vacancy Result To Be Declared Today; Check Details
NEET 2022 Application Form: Notification Expected Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in; Updates On Exam Dates
NEET 2022 Application Form Filling Date In April; Details On UG Medical Entrance Test Here
NEET 2022 Notification Expected Soon; Details On Application Process, Exam Dates
"NEET UG 2022 In July, Registration To Commence From April", Says NTA Official
NEET UG 2022 Application: Confirmation Page To Be Available "Soon" On DigiLocker
NEET 2022 Application: Notification Likely This Week? Here's What NTA Official Said
"NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July," said NTA official
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET 2022 Application: The students who are appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) can expect their notification this week. NTA official told Careers360 that NEET UG 2022 notification can be announced soon, may be by Sunday, April 10. The official earlier said, "NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start from April."

Recommended:  Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE

Dont's MissNEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! 

Students Liked Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free! 

NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. As a first, the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in will also host the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form.

Candidates will be able to register for NEET 2022 from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. In the NEET 2022 application form, UG medical aspirants will be required to fill in their personal, academic and other details as required.

NEET 2022 will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

As per the NEET marking scheme followed last year, applicants will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions. For details on NEET UG 2022, please visit the website- nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET 2022 Registration NEET 2022 Application Form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS ICET 2022 Registration To Begin From April 6; Check Important Details Here
TS ICET 2022 Registration To Begin From April 6; Check Important Details Here
IIT Guwahati Develops Technology To Standardise Electric Vehicles To Meet Indian Conditions
IIT Guwahati Develops Technology To Standardise Electric Vehicles To Meet Indian Conditions
GPAT 2022: NTA To Conduct Pharmacy Entrance Test On April 9; Admit Card Soon At Gpat.nta.nic.in
GPAT 2022: NTA To Conduct Pharmacy Entrance Test On April 9; Admit Card Soon At Gpat.nta.nic.in
GITAM GAT 2022: Registration Process Begins; Last Day For Application, Important Details
GITAM GAT 2022: Registration Process Begins; Last Day For Application, Important Details
TS POLYCET 2022 Dates Announced; Application From April Second Week
TS POLYCET 2022 Dates Announced; Application From April Second Week
.......................... Advertisement ..........................