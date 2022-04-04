Image credit: shutterstock.com "NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July," said NTA official

NEET 2022 Application: The students who are appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) can expect their notification this week. NTA official told Careers360 that NEET UG 2022 notification can be announced soon, may be by Sunday, April 10. The official earlier said, "NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start from April."

Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE Dont's Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Students Liked : Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free!

NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. As a first, the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in will also host the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form.

Candidates will be able to register for NEET 2022 from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. In the NEET 2022 application form, UG medical aspirants will be required to fill in their personal, academic and other details as required.

NEET 2022 will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

As per the NEET marking scheme followed last year, applicants will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions. For details on NEET UG 2022, please visit the website- nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in.