NEET 2022 Application Form Filling Date In April; Details On UG Medical Entrance Test Here

NEET form filling date 2022 in April? Know when

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) notification is likely to start in April. An NTA official on Thursday, March 31, said that NEET 2022 application form will be released in April and the medical entrance test will likely be conducted in July. NTA NEET is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

"NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start in April. The detailed notification will be announced soon," the NTA official said. However, there is no confirmation as to the NEET form filling date 2022.

NTA will release the NEET 2022 application form UG and notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Also, as a first, the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form will be made available on the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in.

NTA has not yet released the NEET application form. Once released, students facing difficulties in filling the NEET forms can also visit the common service centres. With the help of Common Service Centres (CSC), candidates can fill the NEET application form and submit it online.

The NEET UG upper age limit this year has been removed for all candidates. Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates.

Taking it to Twitter, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya said: "The National Medical Commission removes the fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. The decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country."