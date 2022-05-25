NEET 2022 Application Correction Window: Here's What You Can Edit

Image credit: Shutterstock The NEET UG exam is scheduled for July 17.

The application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 has been opened. The online application correction window is available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have submitted the NEET 2022 forms and now want to make changes in the application form will be allowed to do so till May 27 (up to 9 pm). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by National Testing Agency (NTA) under any circumstances.

The NTA had earlier said that it will not open the edit window, however, after getting numerous representations from the candidates, the authorities have decided to allow it.

“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022,” NTA said in official notification.

"Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any," it said.

NEET 2022 Application: Here's What You Can Edit

Candidates are allowed to change all the fields (including images uploaded) except mobile number, email address, permanent address, correspondence address, and nationality.

For Aadhar verified candidates



All three fields verified i.e. candidate name, date of birth, and gender

No Correction in these three fields

All two fields verified i.e. candidate name, date of birth, and gender

Correction in the Not verified field be allowed



Father’s and Mother’s Name:

A candidate can change either Father’s Name or the Mother’s Name (anyone only). In case the Candidate is changing any of these two fields, then the Candidate is not allowed to change Photograph and Signature and viceversa. If the Candidate is changing his/her Photograph and or Signature, then the candidate is not allowed to change their Father or Mother's Name.

Category: Candidate can change either Category or re-upload Category Certificate and vice-versa and not both.



Sub-Category (PwD): Candidate can change either Sub-Category (PwD) or re-upload Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa and not both.

For Aadhar not verified Candidates





Candidate’s Name, Father’s, and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either Candidate’s Name Father’s Name or Mother’s Name (anyone only). In case the Candidate is changing any of these three fields, then the Candidate is not allowed to change Photograph and Signature and vice-versa. If the Candidate is changing their Photograph and or Signature, then the candidate is not allowed to change the Candidate or Father or Mother's Name.



Category: Candidate can change either Category or re-upload Category Certificate and vice-versa and not both.



Sub-Category (PwD): Candidate can change either Sub-Category (PwD) or re-upload Sub-Category Certificate and vice-versa. and not both.



Date of Birth and Gender –Yes



It is a one-time facility during which the candidates can edit particulars filled in the application form and re-upload some documents. Candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.

The NEET 2022 application process was concluded on May 20. The NEET UG exam is scheduled for July 17. The medical entrance test will be held offline, in pen and paper mode.