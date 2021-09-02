Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 dress code for boys and girls (representational)

NEET UG 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is scheduled for September. Though a section of students are demanding that the exam should be postponed to help them prepare for other exams scheduled around NEET, the National Testing Agency has not made any announcement in this regard yet. As per the latest updates, NEET UG 2021 will be conducted on September 12 across the country and at overseas centres. To ensure students do not practice any unfair means in a highly competitive exam, the NTA prescribes a specific dress code for students and those who do not follow it may not be allowed inside the exam centre.

Before entering the exam hall, students must undergo a mandatory frisking process. They must ensure not to wear any jewellery or bring any metallic objects or communication devices. Here are some points on NEET 2021 dress code.

NEET 2021 Dress Code For Girls

Wearing face masks and gloves is compulsory. Female candidates are advised to avoid wearing full sleeves clothes, clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches, or large buttons. Avoid footwear with heels, jeans with big pockets. Do not wear any kind of jewelry – earrings, nose rings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets and anklets.

NEET 2021 Dress Code For Boys