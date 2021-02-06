NEET 2021: What Has Happened So Far

The Ministry of Education has earlier clarified that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held as per the syllabus determined by the exam conducting body irrespective of the reduction in 2021 board exam syllabi. NEET is the sole exam for admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in the country. The medical entrance test, NEET is held in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country. However, the ministry is considering whether NEET 2021 can be conducted online in the similar lines of JEE Mains and whether the medical entrance exam be held more than once in a year.

An announcement regarding NEET 2021 application form date and NEET 2021 exam date are yet to be declared, and once announced, students can check the administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- ntaneet.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) exam pattern, this year has been changed considering the reduction in the board exam syllabus. The JEE aspirants can now choose from a set of questions and answer those. NTA NEET 2021 exam pattern might also change on the similar lines to allow the students taking the medical entrance test have options in leaving the questions from the deleted Class 12 syllabus unanswered. This will be known only after an official NEET announcement. As per the current NTA NEET exam pattern, the exam has 180 questions for a total of 720 marks.

NEET 2021 Eligibility

NEET Qualifying Exam: Candidates qualifying 10+2 or equivalent from a recognised board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English as core subjects. Students must have obtained an aggregate of 50 per cent marks. However, there exists relaxations for the reserved category students.

NEET Age Limit: The upper age limit for students belonging to the unreserved category is 25 years to be eligible for NEET 2021. Students taking the medical entrance exam must have completed 17 years.

NEET Maximum Attempts: NTA has not set any bar on the number of maximum NEET attempts.

NEET 2021 Application

Dates for NEET 2020 were declared on May 5, 2020, following a whole lot of confusion regarding the mode of NEET. The NEET date this year has also been delayed.

The NEET application process comprises five stages namely- NEET registration, filling of application, uploading documents such as scanned photographs, marksheets and certificates, payment of fee, and printout of confirmation page.

Step 1 - NEET Registration 2021: On the ntaneet.nic.in login window, insert the personal details including names of candidates, parents’ name and contact numbers

Step 2 - NEET 2021 Application: Login with the system-generated NEET password and registration numbers, and fill the details on the specified places

Step 3: NEET 2021 Upload Documents: Students have to upload scanned copies of documents including photographs and signatures

Step 4: NEET 2021 Payment of Application Fee: To be considered complete, students have to pay NEET 2021 application fee in online mode.