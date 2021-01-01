NEET 2021: What Do We Know So Far About Medical Entrance Examination

National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 registration dates are expected to be announced soon for MBBS aspirants seeking admission into various medical colleges accepting the entrance examination score. The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Application form, examination schedule, and results dates will be announced on the official website ntaneet.ac.in. NEET 2021 aspirants have been waiting for the release of examination schedule and syllabus so they could prepare for the entrance exams accordingly.

Yesterday, NTA had written to the Union Health Ministry to ask if the entrance examination can be conducted twice a year on the lines of engineering entrance examination JEE Main 2021. Previously, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had clarified that there are no plans to cancel NEET 2021.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Few aspirants have requested for multiple NEET attempts so that more number of students get a chance to bag medical seats.

A NEET aspirant said, “Sir NEET ko bhi 2 bar karane ka announce kar de please”.

Sir NEET ko bhi 2 bar karane ka announce kar de please — Shashikant shukla (@shukla0575) January 1, 2021

Another one requested an online entrance examination. “Please conduct neet twice a year. Also pay attention to NEET candidates. Please do our exams online too”, Aditya Das said.

#neet2021

Please conduct neet twice a year.Also pay attention to NEET candidates. Please do our exams online too. — Aditya Das (@Aditya_das_100) January 1, 2021

Last year, NEET 2020 was conducted on September 13,2020 amid the COVID-19 restrictions. The MBBS candidates had to face multiple problems such as travelling to examination centres in absence of proper public transport and maintaining social distancing inside the examination halls. This year, the situation remains the same with respect to the virus outbreak.

Dates for NEET 2020 were declared on May 5 following a whole lot of confusion regarding the mode of examination. There had been talks about cancellation of the medical entrance examination due to rising virus cases but after repeated calls from the candidates to hold the paper, the government had finally announced the dates.

Whereas usually NEET examination has been conducted in the months of June or July while the application process for the same begins in the year before.

The NEET application process comprises five stages namely- NEET registration, filling of application, uploading documents such as scanned photographs, marksheets and certificates, payment of fee, and printout of confirmation page.

Last year 15,97,435 aspirants had registered for NEET-UG test.