List of events that happen before, during, after NEET exam

Medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, will be conducted on August 1, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said last week. While the information bulletin and application details are awaited, NTA had earlier said the exam will be held offline, as a pen-and-paper test, and in a single session. The NEET 2021 syllabus, exam pattern and other related details will be known only after the release of the information bulletin. However, since the exam will be conducted only once and offline, the exam-related activities are likely to remain unchanged.

Here is the complete list of events that take place before, during, and after NEET exam:

NEET 2021 application form

NTA will soon release the NEET 2021 application form. Candidates who want to appear for the entrance exam will have to apply online on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. The application process includes the following steps: registration to generate login credentials, filling up the application form, uploading required documents and payment of the application fee.

Application form correction window

After the application window closes, NTA will open the correction window for a brief period where candidates will be allowed to edit details submitted by them, re-upload documents, if there is any error.

Release of NEET 2021 admit card

After corrections in application forms, the admit cards will be released. It will contain address of exam centres and exam day instructions including dress code, list of items allowed, COVID-19 guidelines among others

NEET 2021 exam

The exam will take place on August 1. It will be held in a single shift at test centres across the country.

Display of NEET answer key, OMR sheets, question paper

After the exam, NTA will display the question paper, OMR responses of candidates and preliminary answer keys. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the provisional answer keys, if any, by paying a fee. Based on that feedback, the agency will release the final answer key.

Compilation and display of NEET result by NTA

Result of NEET will be based on the final answer key. NTA will compile the all-India ranks of candidates and display it on the official website. It will also release a list of category wise cut-off marks. NTA’s role in NEET ends with the announcement of results.

NEET Counselling by MCC, states, AACCC

NEET scores will be used by central and state bodies for counselling. Counselling for all India quota (AIQ) MBBS, BDS seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) conducts counselling for programmes in AYUSH fields.

State bodies will conduct counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH seats under their quota.

Display of selection list, reporting at institutions

Based on counselling results, candidates will have to self-report to institutes with the allotment letters and other required documents for admission.