NEET 2021 Scores May Be Used For BSc Nursing, Life Sciences Admissions: NTA

Image credit: Shutterstock Till 2020, NEET scores were used for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary programmes (representational photo)

The result of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) may be used for admission to undergraduate Nursing and Life Sciences programmes, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said. Till 2020, NEET scores were used for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary programmes. Now, it will also include BSC Nursing and BSc Life Sciences.

Recommended: Crack NEET with AI Based NEET Online Coaching. Know More

NEET scores are used for admission to medical seats under all India quota and state quota. While Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) uses NEET result for admission to central pool of MBBS and BDS seats, AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) conducts counselling for BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS seats of central pool.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

State bodies use it for counselling to seats under their quota, as per their rules and regulations.

From this year onwards, Indian Nursing Council, Nursing Colleges and Schools, JIPMER will use NEET scores for admission to relevant courses.

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central/State Governments (including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges/ Schools, JIPMER) for counselling / admission to relevant courses [including B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)] in accordance with their rules / norms / guidelines,” reads the notification.

However, it has not been clarified whether NEET will now be the only entrance exam in India for admission to BSc nursing programmes, like MBBS. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducts its own entrance exam for admission to Nursing programmes.

NTA has announced that NEET 2021 will be held on August 1 in 11 languages. The application process will begin soon at ntaneet.nic.in.

(More information about BSc Nursing and Life Sciences will be available when the NEET 2021 information bulletin is released)