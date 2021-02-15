Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021, JEE, TS EAMCET, WBJEE: Date, Other Details Of Entrance Exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and several state boards have announced board exam dates. Dates of several national and state-level entrance exams, for admission to professional courses, have also been announced. Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2021 will be held in four sessions. IIT admission test, JEE Advanced 2021, will be held in July. There is no announcement regarding NEET 2021 date yet.

Here is a list of national and state-level entrance exams, dates, and other important information for candidates.

NEET 2021 Date

The National Testing Agency, conducting body of NEET, or the Education Ministry, is yet to announce NEET 2021 date. According to different media reports, the government is mulling over the possibility of conducting NEET exam twice-a-year, as a computer-based test (CBT) like JEE main.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is expected to announce NEET 2021 date soon on his official Twitter account.

JEE Main And Advanced

JEE Main will be held in four sessions spread across four consecutive months. The first session will begin on February 23 and admit cards have been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Next three session will be held in March, April and May.

The NTA, in a recent notification, has asked students to select exam date for JEE Main May exam date while filling the application form to avoid a clash with board exams.

The IIT admission test, JEE Advanced, will be held on July 3.

WBJEE 2021

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 will likely be held on July 11and registration for the state-level Engineering entrance exam will begin soon.

Information bulletin, registration form will be released at wbjeeb.nic.in.

TS EAMCET And Other CETs

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will be held from July 5 to 9. Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is scheduled for July 1.

Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET), for admission to ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch and PharmD programmes, will be held from June 20.

Dates for Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET), Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET), Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET, Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PG LAWCET), and Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) are yet to be announced.

Other State-Level Entrance Exams

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 will be based on a reduced syllabus. Dates for the entrance exam is yet to be announced.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGAT) dates will also be released soon on official websites.