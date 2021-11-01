NEET 2021 Toppers: Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta, Karthika G Nair Share All India Rank (AIR) 1

NEET UG Toppers: 3 students share AIR 1

The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been declared today, November 1. Three students have bagged All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET 2021 result. The three toppers of NEET UG 2021 sharing AIR 1 are Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta, Karthika G Nair. While Mrinal Kutteri is from Telangana, Tanmay Gupta and Karthika G Nair is from Delhi and Maharashtra respectively. The NTA this year has removed the provision of giving priority to a candidate older in age while preparing the merit list.

The three students sharing AIR 1 have scored perfect 720 marks with 99.9998057 percentile score.

Candidates meeting the NEET 2021 cut-off will be able to participate in the NEET counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical seats under all India quota (AIQ) seats and state-quota seats. The respective state counselling authorities will prepare a merit list for the seat allotment process to admit students to the medical courses. NEET scores till 2020, were used for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary courses. Now, the NEET scores will also be used for admission to BSC Nursing and BSc Life Sciences programmes.

NEET 2021 Result: How To Check

Go to the NEET official website - neet.nta.nic.in

On the designated link, click on NEET result

On the next window, insert NEET application number and date of birth

Submit and download NEET 2021 result

NEET 2021 Counselling Process

Step 1: Registration, uploading of documents and fee payment

Step 2: Documents verification

Step 3: Choice filling and locking

Step 4: Seat allotment

Step 5: Confirmation of seat

Step 6: Reporting to allotted college