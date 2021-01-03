NEET 2021: Topics Covered In Previous Medical Entrance Examinations

NEET 2021 syllabus expected to be shared after releasing the dates

The National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET 2021) dates will soon be shared in a notification by the Medical Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in. The NEET 2021 syllabus will also be shared by MCC once the examination dates are released. Usually NEET marking scheme and syllabus are shared online which can be downloaded in a PDF format by the medical aspirants. The medical entrance examination is divided into three sections- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). The NEET syllabus includes topics covered by the PCB students in Classes 11 and 12.The NEET 2021 admission process will be conducted online and the application fee will be Rs 1500. It is a three hour test and 1,248 medical colleges consider its NEET score. The examination will be conducted in an offline mode.

NEET syllabus weightage

On the basis of previous NEET examinations following topics have been included in the entrances.

Class 12 Physics topics named Atoms and Nuclei, matter and radiation, Optics, electromagnetics, magnetic effects of current.

Class 12 Chemistry topics named solid state, solutions, electrochemistry, surface chemistry, all chapters on elements, organic compounds, bio-molecules and polymers.

Class 12 Biology topics include reproduction, genetics and evolution, human welfare and ecology.

Class 11 Physics topics include Thermodynamics, bulk matter, gravitation, motion of system of particles and rigid bodies, work, energy, power, law of motion, kinematics and physical world.

Class 11 Chemistry topics named structure of atom, elements, bonding, states of matter, thermodynamics, equilibrium, redox reactions, hydrocarbons, environmental chemistry and periodic tables.

Class 11 Biology topics include diversity in the living world, cell formations, plant and human physiology.

NEET Qualifying Marks

NEET 2021 cutoff will be pre-decided by the MCC. The NEET-affiliated institutes will also declare their own admission process.

NEET Counselling

Once the NEET merit list is released, the colleges will begin their respective counsellings. Documents required for counselling are NEET score card, Class 12 marksheet and certificate, Class 10 marksheet and certificate, identity proofs, photo and other supporting documents.

The NEET 2021 aspirants must follow the official website mcc.nic. for declaration of NEET 2021 dates and syllabus.