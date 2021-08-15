NEET 2021: Today Is The Last Date To Pay Examination Fee

NEET UG 2021: Today is the last date to pay examination fee

Today is the last to pay the examination fee for the NEET UG 2021 examination. All those who have registered for the examination will be able to deposit the examination fee by 11:50 pm. Candidates can visit the official website, nta.ac.in, to check their application status and do the needful. The examination fee for already registered candidates can be paid through Credit, Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI or PAYTM.

The candidates must note that this is the final opportunity to pay the examination fee as no further chance will be provided.

“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to provide another opportunity only for the registered candidates who could not pay the examination fee during the period of the Online Application Form for National Eligibility Entrance Cum Test NEET (UG) 2021,” reads the official notification.

The medical entrance test is scheduled for September 12.

NTA will declare the NEET 2021 result and the all India merit list after which the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the AYUSH counselling committee and state bodies will conduct counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

For more clarifications related to NEET UG 2021, candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at: neet@nta.ac.in.