NEET UG 2021 application ends today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application process for NEET 2021, the undergraduate medical entrance test, today. Candidates can apply for NEET UG 2021 at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in – by the end of the day. This year, in the first, the NEET 2021 application process has been divided into two phases for the hassle-free submission of applications by the medical aspirants. While the Phase 1 registrations will end today, the application window for the second phase will be opened after the examination and before the announcement of NEET results.

“All candidates shall fill up each set of information of the application form at the respective time of availability. In the absence of filling up of any of the set of information, his/her candidature will be cancelled,” the NTA has said via an official circular.

This year, the NTA has introduced changes in NEET application, exam pattern, and the examination process. New programmes have been introduced, and the question paper pattern has also been changed.

NEET scores will also be used for admitting students to BSc Nursing and Life Sciences programmes.

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The result data will also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules”.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education informed that a centre in Dubai for the medical entrance exam NEET this year has been added. For the first time, NEET UG 2021 will be conducted in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East.

NEET 2021 will be held in 13 languages -- Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English. Among the languages, Punjabi and Malyalam are the new additions.

The NEET 2021 which was earlier scheduled on August 1 was postponed to September 12.

The number of cities where the NEET 2021 exam is conducted will be increased from 155 to 198, the ministry informed adding that the number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in the 2020.