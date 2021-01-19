NEET 2021 Syllabus: What We Know So Far

National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions into graduate medical courses offered by affiliated colleges and universities. The dates for NEET 2021 have not been released yet and the syllabus for the entrance examination is expected to be shared alongside the exams schedule. The medical aspirants have been asking about the NEET dates and NEET syllabus to start preparing for the entrance exams. The NEET 2021 admission process will be conducted online. It will be a three-hour test for admissions into 1,248 medical colleges which consider the NEET score. The candidates must follow the official website nta.ac.in for declaration of NEET 2021 dates and syllabus.

Read More: Board Exams To Be Based On Revised Syllabus; Full Course For JEE, NEET- Education Minister

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Last year NEET 2020 was conducted on September 13, 14 while the syllabus for the entrance exam was shared in December 2019. Based on NEET 2020 syllabus, the students can start preparing for this year’s exams. Some of the common topics covered in the medical entrance examination are given below which may be included this year as well. NEET exam is based on the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) syllabus of Classes 11,12.

Common topics covered in NEET exams have been given below to help the aspirants prepare for the same.

Class 12





Physics

Atoms and Nuclei, matter and radiation, Optics, electromagnetics, magnetic effects of current.

Chemistry

Solid state, solutions, electrochemistry, surface chemistry, all chapters on elements, organic compounds, bio-molecules and polymers.

Biology

Reproduction, genetics and evolution, human welfare and ecology.

Class 11





Physics

Thermodynamics, bulk matter, gravitation, motion of system of particles and rigid bodies, work, energy, power, law of motion, kinematics and physical world.

Chemistry

Structure of atoms, elements, bonding, states of matter, thermodynamics, equilibrium, redox reactions, hydrocarbons, environmental chemistry and periodic tables.

Biology

Diversity in the living world, cell formations, plant and human physiology.

NEET 2021 Exam will be followed by counselling rounds. The affiliated colleges will be conducting their respective counselling sessions. Documents required for counselling are NEET score card, Class 12 marksheet and certificate, Class 10 marksheet and certificate, identity proofs, photo and other supporting documents.