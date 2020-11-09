NEET 2021 Syllabus: Preparation Tips To Ace Biology; Study-Strategy, Time Table

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the single medical entrance examination for all medical courses in the country. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET sees around 16 lakh applicants every year. Admissions to MBBS, AYUSH, BDS, BVSc, and AH are on the basis of NEET scores. In the face of fierce competition and the minuscule number of seats, it is vital to crack the exam with top scores.

Without a doubt, Biology in NEET 2021 is the most critical part of the whole paper. NEET assesses students’ grip on Biology with a weightage of 360 marks. Biology is a subject that can either make or break your chances of securing a seat of your choice. A whopping 90 questions are asked from the Biology section. So how to make the most out of it? How can you get the maximum marks in NEET Biology? Is it possible to make Biology your strongest subject? As a matter of fact, it is. And that’s exactly what we are going to talk about in this article. Keep scrolling to know the best tips and tricks for acing NEET Biology.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

1. NEET Study material: Choose quality over quantity

One of the biggest mistakes students make while preparing for NEET is to gather irrelevant study material that confuses them and is not reliable. As a student preparing for NEET 2021, make sure that you refrain from getting irrelevant and non-reliable study material. It is important to remember that NTA follows NCERT as the final call for any confusions in questions or answer options. Make NCERT your bible.

Acing NEET Biology is directly related to understanding the core concepts - thoroughly reading NCERT. NCERT is a book that provides you with a deep and thorough explanation of all concepts that are part of the NEET syllabus. Also, don’t forget that most of the questions asked in NEET are directly or indirectly based on NCERT.

While beginning any new topic in Biology, the best method to read NCERT is with the help of a marker/ highlighter in hand. Keep underlining the important concepts, and once done with the reading, revise all the important topics. If you make NCERT your bible, your NEET Biology score will skyrocket for sure.

2. Practise makes a man perfect

Practising questions in Biology is equally important as practising them in physics and chemistry. Practising questions helps you get a better understanding of the pattern and type of questions asked in the exam, which also assists you in reducing the time taken in solving those questions.

3. Make notes - paraphrase, draw, highlight

Making notes is the best way to learn and conceptualize simultaneously. From the beginning of the preparation, make a habit of note-making. This initial phase effort of making notes will help you in the long run and in the final days of your exam. These notes will come handy while revising in the final days of NEET.

Flashcards technique is proven extremely beneficial when facing difficulty in memorizing difficult terminologies. Using charts and tables to keep a track of important topics is one of the most efficient ways to make notes.

4. Make technology your strength

While preparing for any exam, use of technology is considered a distraction. But if used wisely, it can turn out to be the biggest asset in your exam preparation. There are various online learning platforms available to make your learning process easier. Students can also choose to buy an online NEET course where they get recorded video lectures and can watch them in order to understand a concept quickly and effectively. If nothing seems to work, YouTube is always there for the rescue!

5. Learn from the past: Previous year question papers

Solving previous year papers will help you get a thorough understanding of the exam pattern and the type of questions asked in the paper. It will also help you in analyzing the most frequently asked questions. Additionally, this will provide you with the first-hand experience of NEET exam. If solved properly, students can analyse their common mistakes and work on eradicating them. This technique will boost the score tremendously.

6. Revision is important

No emphasis is enough to show that revision plays an important role in exam preparation. Revising chapters you have already covered will not only help you retain the information but also find new points that remained unnoticed previously. Also, during a few days before the exam, it would not be possible for you to study all the chapters from scratch. Hence, practice of revision will help you cover all the topics in time. Start revising way before NEET. Include revision slots in your time table beforehand. Make revision your habit from the beginning of the NEET preparation.

7. Mock tests

The more tests you will take while your preparation, the less fear will be there for the final NEET exam. There’s no use of preparation if you don’t test your knowledge through a proper mock test. Choose the mock tests which match most to the real NEET exam. This will help you analyse your strengths and weaknesses. Mock tests are an important part of your preparation, take it seriously.

Study material for NEET

Physics

NCERT Physics Class 11 and Class 12

Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma

Objective Physics By DC Pandey

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker

Fundamental Physics by Pradeep

Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

Chemistry

NCERT Chemistry textbooks for Classes 11 and 12

Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon

ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee

Dinesh Chemistry Guide

Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)

Biology

NCERT Biology Class 11 and Class 12 textbooks

Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman

Objective Biology by Dinesh

Objective Botany by Ansari

Pradeep Guide on Biology

GR Bathla publications for Biology

NEET Syllabus for Physics





S. No. Class 11 S. No. Class 12 1 Physical world and measurement 1 Electrostatics 2 Kinematics 2 Current Electricity 3 Laws of Motion 3 Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 4 Work, Energy and Power 4 Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 5 Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 5 Electromagnetic Waves 6 Gravitation 6 Optics 7 Properties of Bulk Matter 7 Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 8 Thermodynamics 8 Atoms and Nuclei 9 Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory 9 Electronic Devices 10 Oscillations and Waves









NEET Syllabus for Chemistry





S. No. Class 11 S.No. Class 12 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 1 Solid State 2 Structure of Atom 2 Solutions 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 3 Electrochemistry 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 4 Chemical Kinetics 5 States of Matter: Gases and Liquids 5 Surface Chemistry 6 Thermodynamics 6 General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements 7 Equilibrium 7 p-Block Elements 8 Redox Reactions 8 d and f Block Elements 9 Hydrogen 9 Coordination Compounds 10 s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals) 10 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 11 Some p-Block Elements 11 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 12 Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques 12 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 13 Hydrocarbons 13 Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen 14 Environmental Chemistry 14 Biomolecules



15 Polymers



16 Chemistry in Everyday Life





NEET Syllabus for Biology





S. No. Class 11 S. No. Class 12 1 Diversity in Living World 1 Reproduction 2 Structural Organization in Animals and Plants 2 Genetics and Evolution 3 Cell Structure and Function 3 Biology and Human Welfare 4 Plant Physiology 4 Biotechnology and Its Applications 5 Human Physiology 5 Ecology and Environment



