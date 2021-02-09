NEET 2021: Techniques To Master Biology Diagrams; Important Topics

When it comes to acquiring the best result in NEET 2021, it is important for students to understand and practise the important Biology diagrams with proper labelling. Most of the times, students procrastinate preparing the diagram part till the last moment and move on with their preparation of other topics/subjects, however, Biology diagrams hold a lot of weightage and are a significant part of practical and theoretical studies in NEET.

Diagrams play a crucial role while studying Biology for NEET 2021. A lecture alone will never suffice the need. Via diagrams, students need to visually conceptualise the subject and engage with it in a practical way. Though learning various terminologies help, students must also practise diagrams as it helps in recording the observations of a specimen which can be referred to at a later date in order to revise the important features.

With an appropriate understanding of Biology diagrams, one can really improve the overall performance. Here are a few tips on how to memorize biology diagrams:

Make A List Of Parts That Are To Be Labelled

Clarify the concepts and memorize the labels through its functionalities. List down important diagrams containing all the labelling parts and their specific functions.

Note Down Important Biology Diagrams

Check previous years’ NEET questions paper and make a list of all the diagrams that are sure to be asked in the NEET exam. Additionally, do not forget to thoroughly finish NCERT book.

Don’t Trace The Image

While studying, don’t trace the images from the textbook. You will not learn anything. This way you will lose the marks as it won’t help you in memorizing it.

Practice Every Day

Even the most complex diagrams can be memorized. In the case of NEET Biology diagrams, select the important diagrams, and make sure you practice them every day. Drawing and labelling the diagram regularly helps in visualizing pictures. This would in turn help in writing the paper during the NEET exam.

Draw Clear And Neat Diagrams

Never forget the neatness part. Students often encounter a situation where they haven’t scored full marks despite labelling the parts correctly. This could be because of poor diagrammatic skills. It’s easy to impress an examiner with a clean, accurately labelled diagram.

Important Topics Of Biology For NEET 2021





Class 11: Important topic of Biology for NEET 2021 preparation

Plant Kingdom

· Questions from different types of algae and their pigments

· General characters of pteridophytes and gymnosperms

Biological classification

· General features of Monera, Protista, Fungi

Structural organization in plants and animals

· Root, stem, and leaf anatomy

· Animals tissues and their functions, specifically epithelial tissues

Cell: Structure and Functions

· Mycoplasma, nucleus, chromosomes, ribosomes, chloroplast, and mitochondria

· Meiosis - Prophase I

Plant physiology

· C3, C4 cycle

· Kranz anatomy

· Glycolysis and Krebs cycle

· ETS complexes

· Photoperiodism

· Transpiration pull

· Bulk movement in Phloem

· Mineral deficiency & Nitrogen cycle

Animal/Human Physiology

· All topics specifically diagrams are very important

Class 12: Important topic of Biology for NEET preparation

Reproduction

· Gametogenesis in plants

· Gametogenesis in humans

· Reproductive structures in plants and animals

· Polyembryony, Parthenocarpy, apomixis

· Menstrual cycle

Genetics and evolution

· Dihybrid cross, linkage

· Codominance

· Pedigree analysis

· Genetic disorders

· Darwinism and natural selection

· Human evolution

Biotechnology

· Process and applications

· BT cotton, RNAi, Human insulin, Gene therapy, molecular diagnostics

Biology in human welfare

· Human immunity

· AIDS, Cancer

· Drugs

Ecology and environment

· Environmental issues

· Biogeochemical cycles

· Population interactions

· Adaptations

· Succession