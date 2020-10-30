NEET 2021: Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility; All You Need To Know

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is the national level entrance test held for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH degree programmes.

Although NEET exam has a difficult academic curriculum, diligence, hard work and passion are the key factors one needs to qualify the entrance test. Candidates who wish to pursue a career in the medical sector are required to sit for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

NEET 2021 is expected to be held on May 2, 2021. Here’s what you need to follow to prepare for NEET 2021:

NEET Exam Pattern:

NEET 2021 will be conducted in offline mode across the country. Candidates will be required to follow the NEET exam pattern as prescribed by the NTA. The paper will assess students’ knowledge in three subjects namely Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The NEET exam question paper will consist of a total of 180 multiple choice questions segregated as 90 questions from Biology section, 45 questions from Physics, and 45 questions from Chemistry section. The total time allotted for attempting the NEET question paper will be 3 hours.

Candidates will be able to choose the language from the following pool:

Hindi, Tamil, English, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Urdu, and Telugu.





Subject Duration Number of Questions Marks Physics Each correct answer fetches 04 (four) marks. For each incorrect answer, 01(one) mark will be deducted from the total score. Unanswered / Un-attempted questions will be given no marks 45 180 Chemistry 45 180 Biology (Botany & Zoology) 90 360 Total 180 720





NEET 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

NEET eligibility criteria are defined as the minimum prerequisite prescribed by the exam conducting authority (NTA) for students to be eligible for appearing in the NEET exam.

Candidates are required to check the NEET eligibility criteria before applying for NEET 2021. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be allowed to take the examination. Following is the NEET eligibility criteria for students to appear in NEET 2021:

Candidate must be a citizen of India, or OCI (Overseas Citizen of India), or NRI.

Candidate must have successfully completed 10+2 examinations from a recognized board of India with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as mandatory subjects.

A candidate is required to obtain at least 50 per cent marks in the qualifying examination in the case of general category students, 45% for General-PH category candidates and 40% marks for SC/ST & OBC category candidates in the qualifying exam.

Candidate must be a minimum of 17 years old as on 31st December 2021.

NEET 2021 registration:

Registration for NEET 2021 will start in the first week of December 2020. Following are the complete details regarding NEET 2021:

The complete application process for NEET 2021 will be carried out through online mode.

Students should register for only one application form since multiple registrations might result in the rejection of the form.

Students are required to fill the application form with their valid email id and mobile number because all the further communication will be carried out via email id and mobile number.

The application process will include five steps - online registration, filling up of details in the application, uploading a scanned image of photograph and signature, completing application fee and printing of application and fee payment receipt.

The correction window for NEET 2021 application form will open from the third week of January 2021 to last week of January 2021.

Payment for NEET 2021 can be completed through both offline and online mode. In case of online mode, it can be processed through debit/ credit card, net banking or Paytm method. In case of offline mode, fee payment can be processed through SBI E-challan facility at any SBI branch.

The application fees for students belonging to General/OBC category is Rs. 1400, whereas for students belonging to SC/ST category is Rs. 750.

NEET 2021 application correction:

NEET 2021 applicants will be able to make corrections in their application form. NTA will open the correction window from the third week of January, which will remain open till the last week of January 2021. Applicants will be able to make corrections online. However, applicants should note that correction will only be possible in the selected fields. Hence, it is advised to read the guidelines properly and fill the NEET application form with the utmost sincerity. Candidates will be informed of the correction facility and details will be sent on their registered mail ID and phone number.

NEET 2021 syllabus:

Before beginning the NEET 2021 preparation, it's wise to know what you are up against. This is why you need to check the syllabus of NEET to know what topics to study. This exercise is more important as the topics are from both class 11 and class 12 so the preparation must be planned accordingly.

NEET Syllabus for Physics





S. No. Class 11 S. No. Class 12 1 Physical world and measurement 1 Electrostatics 2 Kinematics 2 Current Electricity 3 Laws of Motion 3 Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 4 Work, Energy and Power 4 Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 5 Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 5 Electromagnetic Waves 6 Gravitation 6 Optics 7 Properties of Bulk Matter 7 Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 8 Thermodynamics 8 Atoms and Nuclei 9 Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory 9 Electronic Devices 10 Oscillations and Waves









NEET Syllabus for Chemistry





S. No. Class 11 S.No. Class 12 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 1 Solid State 2 Structure of Atom 2 Solutions 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 3 Electrochemistry 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 4 Chemical Kinetics 5 States of Matter: Gases and Liquids 5 Surface Chemistry 6 Thermodynamics 6 General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements 7 Equilibrium 7 p-Block Elements 8 Redox Reactions 8 d and f Block Elements 9 Hydrogen 9 Coordination Compounds 10 s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals) 10 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 11 Some p-Block Elements 11 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 12 Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques 12 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 13 Hydrocarbons 13 Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen 14 Environmental Chemistry 14 Biomolecules



15 Polymers



16 Chemistry in Everyday Life





NEET Syllabus for Biology





S. No. Class XI S. No. Class XII 1 Diversity in Living World 1 Reproduction 2 Structural Organization in Animals and Plants 2 Genetics and Evolution 3 Cell Structure and Function 3 Biology and Human Welfare 4 Plant Physiology 4 Biotechnology and Its Applications 5 Human Physiology 5 Ecology and Environment





NEET 2021 Admit Card

Admit Card for NEET 2021 will be available from the last week of March 2021. Students will be able to download the NEET admit card in online mode via NTA website. Candidates will be required to provide their login details in order to download the admit card.

Additionally, applicants will be sent a copy of the admit card on their registered mail id in the PDF format. Applicants are requested to check the details mentioned in the admit card and make sure they are correct. In case of any discrepancy, applicants must contact the officials in order to correct the details before the exam date.

NEET 2021 Answer Key

The answer key for NEET 2021 will be released by NTA in the second week of May 2021 in online mode. Along with the link to the answer sheet, an OMR answer sheet will also be provided on the official website. In case if students find any discrepancy in the answer sheet, they will be able to make challenges against the answer key.

Students will be required to pay a sum of Rs. 1000 as a processing fee for each question that they want to challenge. Students will receive a 100 per cent refund of this fee if the challenge made by the candidate is found to be true. After the completion of this process, NTA will release the final answer key on the website.

NEET 2021 Result

NTA will release the NEET 2021 result in the first week of June 2021. Students will be able to download the result though the official website of NTA. Candidates will be required to enter their login details in order to download the result. The result will be prepared on the basis of the revised answer key released by the authority. The authority will not provide the result through offline mode. Students will be required to print it for further use in the admission process.