  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2021: Syllabus, Books And Preparation Strategy For Chemistry

NEET 2021: Syllabus, Books And Preparation Strategy For Chemistry

NEET Chemistry syllabus is divided into three sections -- Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, and Inorganic Chemistry. All three sections are different from one another, and should be prepared from a different approach.

Education | Written By Gargi Tomar | Updated: Nov 8, 2020 4:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET Counselling Round 1 Result Declared At Mcc.nic.in: Here’s Direct Link
NEET State Counselling 2020: Check MBBS, BDS Counselling Date For Different States
MCC Delays NEET 2020 Counselling Round 1 Process, Results
UP NEET Counselling 2020 Registration Begins At Upneet.gov.in, Here's How To Apply
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020 Begins At Mahacet.org, Details Here
Assam NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Dme.assam.gov.in
NEET 2021: Syllabus, Books And Preparation Strategy For Chemistry
NEET 2021: Syllabus, Books And Preparation Strategy For Chemistry
New Delhi:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a national-level medical entrance exam conducted every year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH degree programmes. NEET -- an exam with a difficult academic curriculum -- involves rigorous verification of students’ diligence, hard work and passion towards medicine. With a limited number of seats and a fierce competition, it becomes essential for candidates to come up with the best preparation strategy for NEET.

Also Read || NEET 2021 Preparation Tips: Exam Pattern, Study-Strategy And Physics Syllabus

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

While preparing for NEET, most students lose their shot because they are underprepared for Chemistry. Chemistry holds equal importance as Physics. If given proper consideration, chemistry can help in boosting your NEET score.

With appropriate guidance, a crisp study plan, smart-work, and a lot of diligent work, scoring high marks in chemistry is totally possible.

1. Divide and conquer:

NEET Chemistry syllabus is divided into three sections -- physical chemistry, organic chemistry, and inorganic chemistry. All three sections are different from one another, and should be prepared from a different approach. Students should observe the weightage each section holds, the difficulty level of these sections, and whether the questions asked are from NCERT or not. Students should also have a complete understanding of the structure of NEET Chemistry.

2. Study the exam pattern:

Variations in the pattern of NEET chemistry are more than Physics and Biology. However, observing the paper, it can be easily inferred that most of the questions are theory-based and can be solved by studying NCERT books thoroughly. Following is a rough analysis of the questions asked in the chemistry sections:

Solved examples + Exercises given at the end of the NCERT textbook

15-20

Previous years’ question papers

15-20

Fact-based/out of NCERT

2-5

3. Physical chemistry:

15-20 questions in Chemistry are from the physical section and numerical based. Physical chemistry is dominated by topics such as Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium, Redox, Liquid Solutions and Electrochemistry. Around 8-12 questions in Physical Chemistry are based on these four topics. However, students should note that before beginning to solve the problem, it is important to study the concepts thoroughly. Following are some of the preparation strategies to ace physical chemistry:

  • Read NCERT

  • Make notes of important formula

  • Revise the topics from different reference books

  • Use the formulas in solving problems

  • Add the extra information that you find in the reference books to your notes

  • Solve previous year’s problems and all other questions that you can gather

  • Keep practising and revising simultaneously

4. Organic Chemistry:

Organic chemistry comprises 14-18 questions. General Organic Chemistry is one of the most important topics in this section. A student cannot ace organic chemistry without understanding the concepts thoroughly. Additionally, students should equally focus on isomerism and effects. Studying these concepts will help solve most questions from organic chemistry. Moreover, students should remember that before beginning to solve questions from organic chemistry, they should completely understand GOC, Hydrocarbons, Alcohol, Aldehyde, Amines and Alkyl Halide.

5. Inorganic Chemistry:

Observing the past few years, it can be inferred that Inorganic Chemistry has more weightage than Organic/Physical Chemistry. Important chapters from Inorganic Chemistry are Chemical Bonding, p-block and Coordination Compounds. Collectively these have around 6-8 questions based on them. Most questions in inorganic chemistry are from the NCERT books. Hence, students should focus maximum on NCERT for this section.

NEET Exam Pattern:

Subject

Duration

Number of

Questions

Marks

Physics

Each correct answer fetches 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect answer, 01(one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Unanswered / Un-attempted questions will be given no marks

45

180

Chemistry

45

180

Biology (Botany & Zoology)

90

360

Total

180

720


Syllabus of NEET includes 180 multiple choice (objective type) questions in total which are segregated into three parts as Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Biology section consists of 90 questions in total, whereas Chemistry and Physics consists of 45 questions each respectively. The maximum marks awarded are 720 which are further divided into three parts as 360 in Biology, 180 in Chemistry, and 180 in Physics. 4 marks are awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for wrong answers.

Chemistry

Class 11

Unit

Topic/ Chapters

Weightage in Percentage

I

Basic Concepts of Chemistry

1%

II

Structure of Atom

2%

III

Classification of Elements & Periodicity in Properties

2%

IV

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

5%

V

States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

2%

VI

Thermodynamics

8%

VII

Equilibrium

6%

VIII

Redox Reactions

3%

IX

Hydrogen

3%

X

s-Block Elements

2%

XI

Some p-Block Elements

2%

XII

Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques

4%

XIII

Hydrocarbons

3%

XIV

Environmental Chemistry

2%


Class 12

Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage*

I

Solid State

2%

II

Solutions

5%

III

Electrochemistry

2%

IV

Chemical Kinetics

3%

V

Surface Chemistry

2%

VI

Isolation of Elements

2%

VII

p-Block Elements

5%

VIII

d- and f-Block Elements

4%

IX

Coordination Compounds

9%

X

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

3%

XI

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

4%

XII

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

4%

XIII

Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen

2%

XIV

Biomolecules

3%

XV

Polymers

3%

XVI

Chemistry in Everyday Life

2%

Books for NEET - Chemistry

Chemistry is a section in NEET where 45 questions are asked for 180 marks. These 45 questions are further segregated into three namely organic, inorganic, and physical. Previous years' trends clearly show physical and organic chemistry having high weightage. While physical Chemistry contains questions that test numerical ability, organic Chemistry contains questions related to interlinking. Inorganic chemistry is easiest in comparison to the other two sections. The books recommended for NEET chemistry are

  • NCERT Chemistry textbooks for Class XI and XII

  • Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon

  • ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern

  • Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee

  • Dinesh Chemistry Guide

  • Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)

Click here for more Education News
NEET Exam NEET Preparation Tips
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE: Over 1.16 Lakh Take JNV Entrance Test Amidst COVID-19
CBSE: Over 1.16 Lakh Take JNV Entrance Test Amidst COVID-19
5.18 Lakh Private School Students Join Government Schools: Tamil Nadu Education Minister
5.18 Lakh Private School Students Join Government Schools: Tamil Nadu Education Minister
DU Admission 2020: Less Than 5,000 Seats Left, Admission Against 5th Cut-Off List From Tomorrow
DU Admission 2020: Less Than 5,000 Seats Left, Admission Against 5th Cut-Off List From Tomorrow
MHT CET Result 2020 Date Confirmed, Here’s How To Download
MHT CET Result 2020 Date Confirmed, Here’s How To Download
Delhi University College Principals Deny Allegations Of Misappropriation Of Funds
Delhi University College Principals Deny Allegations Of Misappropriation Of Funds
.......................... Advertisement ..........................