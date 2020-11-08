NEET 2021: Syllabus, Books And Preparation Strategy For Chemistry

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a national-level medical entrance exam conducted every year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH degree programmes. NEET -- an exam with a difficult academic curriculum -- involves rigorous verification of students’ diligence, hard work and passion towards medicine. With a limited number of seats and a fierce competition, it becomes essential for candidates to come up with the best preparation strategy for NEET.

While preparing for NEET, most students lose their shot because they are underprepared for Chemistry. Chemistry holds equal importance as Physics. If given proper consideration, chemistry can help in boosting your NEET score.

With appropriate guidance, a crisp study plan, smart-work, and a lot of diligent work, scoring high marks in chemistry is totally possible.

1. Divide and conquer:

NEET Chemistry syllabus is divided into three sections -- physical chemistry, organic chemistry, and inorganic chemistry. All three sections are different from one another, and should be prepared from a different approach. Students should observe the weightage each section holds, the difficulty level of these sections, and whether the questions asked are from NCERT or not. Students should also have a complete understanding of the structure of NEET Chemistry.

2. Study the exam pattern:

Variations in the pattern of NEET chemistry are more than Physics and Biology. However, observing the paper, it can be easily inferred that most of the questions are theory-based and can be solved by studying NCERT books thoroughly. Following is a rough analysis of the questions asked in the chemistry sections:

Solved examples + Exercises given at the end of the NCERT textbook 15-20 Previous years’ question papers 15-20 Fact-based/out of NCERT 2-5

3. Physical chemistry:

15-20 questions in Chemistry are from the physical section and numerical based. Physical chemistry is dominated by topics such as Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium, Redox, Liquid Solutions and Electrochemistry. Around 8-12 questions in Physical Chemistry are based on these four topics. However, students should note that before beginning to solve the problem, it is important to study the concepts thoroughly. Following are some of the preparation strategies to ace physical chemistry:

Read NCERT

Make notes of important formula

Revise the topics from different reference books

Use the formulas in solving problems

Add the extra information that you find in the reference books to your notes

Solve previous year’s problems and all other questions that you can gather

Keep practising and revising simultaneously

4. Organic Chemistry:

Organic chemistry comprises 14-18 questions. General Organic Chemistry is one of the most important topics in this section. A student cannot ace organic chemistry without understanding the concepts thoroughly. Additionally, students should equally focus on isomerism and effects. Studying these concepts will help solve most questions from organic chemistry. Moreover, students should remember that before beginning to solve questions from organic chemistry, they should completely understand GOC, Hydrocarbons, Alcohol, Aldehyde, Amines and Alkyl Halide.

5. Inorganic Chemistry:

Observing the past few years, it can be inferred that Inorganic Chemistry has more weightage than Organic/Physical Chemistry. Important chapters from Inorganic Chemistry are Chemical Bonding, p-block and Coordination Compounds. Collectively these have around 6-8 questions based on them. Most questions in inorganic chemistry are from the NCERT books. Hence, students should focus maximum on NCERT for this section.

NEET Exam Pattern:

Subject Duration Number of Questions Marks Physics Each correct answer fetches 04 (four) marks. For each incorrect answer, 01(one) mark will be deducted from the total score. Unanswered / Un-attempted questions will be given no marks 45 180 Chemistry 45 180 Biology (Botany & Zoology) 90 360 Total 180 720





Syllabus of NEET includes 180 multiple choice (objective type) questions in total which are segregated into three parts as Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Biology section consists of 90 questions in total, whereas Chemistry and Physics consists of 45 questions each respectively. The maximum marks awarded are 720 which are further divided into three parts as 360 in Biology, 180 in Chemistry, and 180 in Physics. 4 marks are awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for wrong answers.

Chemistry

Class 11 Unit Topic/ Chapters Weightage in Percentage I Basic Concepts of Chemistry 1% II Structure of Atom 2% III Classification of Elements & Periodicity in Properties 2% IV Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 5% V States of Matter: Gases and Liquids 2% VI Thermodynamics 8% VII Equilibrium 6% VIII Redox Reactions 3% IX Hydrogen 3% X s-Block Elements 2% XI Some p-Block Elements 2% XII Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques 4% XIII Hydrocarbons 3% XIV Environmental Chemistry 2%





Class 12 Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage* I Solid State 2% II Solutions 5% III Electrochemistry 2% IV Chemical Kinetics 3% V Surface Chemistry 2% VI Isolation of Elements 2% VII p-Block Elements 5% VIII d- and f-Block Elements 4% IX Coordination Compounds 9% X Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 3% XI Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 4% XII Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 4% XIII Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen 2% XIV Biomolecules 3% XV Polymers 3% XVI Chemistry in Everyday Life 2%

Books for NEET - Chemistry

