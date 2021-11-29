NEET 2021: Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea Alleging Discrepancy In Result

NEET UG 2021: SC has issued a notice on plea that alleges discrepancy in result

The Supreme Court has issued a notice over a writ petition filed by six NEET UG candidates who alleged rigging of the OMR sheet and discrepancy in their NEET result. The petitioners have challenged the marks and rank released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The petition was listed before the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna.

The matter will be next heard on December 13.

As per a report by Live Law, Candidates have stated that their NEET UG marks released by NTA are very different from that of calculated by them through the NEET answer key. One of the candidates has alleged that his score which was calculated through NEET UG answer key was 584 but he secured 164 marks in the final result. Similarly, other candidates have alleged that his marks as per the answer key 545 but he has scored zero in the final result.

Petitioners have also cited the other discrepancies in the medical exam including the NEET paper leak case.

Petitioners stated, "There are malpractices and corrupt practices which are undergoing on at the levels which the innocent, deserving and meritorious petitioners cannot imagine which has resulted in arbitrariness and rejection of meritorious candidates and as such is violative of their rights under Article 14 of the Constitution of India."

NTA released NEET UG 2021 result on November 1 and the paper was conducted on September 12. A total of 15,44,275 students appeared in the examination out of which 8,70,074 students qualified NEET 2021.