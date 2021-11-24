NEET 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea For Removing A Physics Question Today

Image credit: Shutterstock A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the case today

NEET UG 2021: A group of undergraduate medical aspirants have moved the Supreme Court of India, alleging a question asked in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 was translated incorrectly. They have requested the top court’s direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to delete the question and release results again. A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the case today, November 24.

The petitioners said the question put Hindi speaking students at a "disadvantageous position", "jeopardizing their future".

The plea has challenged the NEET question paper and the answer key released by the NTA, alleging "discrepancy and patent error" in question number 2 of the Physics section (A).

In the English to Hindi translation of the question the words "amplitude of current" had been omitted and candidates who attempted the question on the basis of the Hindi translation arrived at a different answer, they said.

"Hence, discrepancy in the said question has put the Hindi Speaking students/states at a disadvantageous position pushing them back by thousands of years and jeopardizing their future," the plea said.

What Is NTA Policy For Translation Error In NEET Question Paper

As per the NTA policy, in the case of a translation error, the English version of the question is treated as final.

“In case of any ambiguity in translation of a question in the test, its English version shall be treated as final and the decision of NTA shall be final in this regard,” as per the NEET 2021 information bulletin.

However, any dispute related to the exam can be challenged in a court of law.