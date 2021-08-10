NEET 2021: Server Down, Complain Students. Registration Ends Today

  • Home
NEET 2021: The application portal for NEET 2021 at neet.nta.nic.in is not working. Registration for the all-India undergraduate Medical exam ends today and students have said they are unable to pay the exam fee and submit forms.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 4:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET UG 2021 application portal is under maintenance

NEET UG 2021: The application portal for NEET 2021 at neet.nta.nic.in is not working. Registration for the all-India undergraduate Medical exam ends today and students have said they are unable to pay the exam fee and submit forms. A message on the application portal reads “Website currently under maintenance. Come back soon.” Some have asked for a further extension of the application window.

Here’s what people are saying on social media:

Earlier, the last date to apply for NEET 2021 was 6 but it was later extended till August 10.

“Respected sir, NEET 2021 application server is down, today is the last day for applying. Kindly help in any possible way. Unable to reach the helpline also,” said a student.

NEET 2021 application form correction window will open tomorrow, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

“The correction window will be opened from 11.08.2021 to 14.08.2021 (02:00 PM), to enable the Candidates to make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application form,” it said.

The entrance exam is scheduled for September 12. Admit cards will be issued soon after the application form correction window is closed.

