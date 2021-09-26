NEET 2021 Result: MCC Counselling, Eligibility Criteria For Central Universities

NEET Result 2021: Check eligibility criteria for NEET UG counselling 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET 2021 answer keys and result at ntaneet.nic.in. Soon after the declaration of NEET result 2021, candidates who meet the set NEET cut-off 2021 will be invited to participate in the counselling. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will conduct the all India quota (AIQ) NEET counselling 2021 on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medial institutions across the nation. NTA hasn’t released the NEET OMR sheet, question papers and the provisional answer key yet.

Latest: Know your Expected NEET PG Rank & Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor Admission Alert: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more.

On the basis of the NEET 2021 results, admission will be offered to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in Medical and Dental colleges across the nation. 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER institutes will also offer admission based on NEET UG 2021 results.

NEET counselling under the 15% AIQ is held for seats at government colleges (except seats Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

NEET Result 2021: Check Eligibility Criteria For NEET UG Counselling

To be eligible for NEET 2021 counselling, candidates must have qualified NEET 2021 exam, meeting the required qualifying NEET percentile. Candidates must ensure they register themselves on the MCC website within the stipulated time.

Eligibility Criteria For Central Universities

Delhi University (LHMC, UCMS, MAMC)

15 per cent seats are reserved for the candidates applying through the All India Quota. For the remaining 85 per cent seats, only those students who studied Class 11 and 12 in Delhi will be eligible.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

50 per cent seats are reserved for candidates who studied from AMU schools for at least three years. The remaining 50 per cent seats are open to NEET qualifying candidates.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

All the candidates who have qualified NEET 2021 will be eligible to participate in BHU MBBS counselling for all the seats offered by the university.

Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Delhi

Out of the 50 BDS seats in JMI, three are reserved under the internal quota for candidates who passed their qualifying exam from Jamia Schools as regular students. The remaining 47 seats are open to all NEET qualifying candidates.