NEET 2021 Result: List Of State-Wise Top 20 Medical Colleges In India

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) medical programmes through NEET 2021 can check the list of state-wise top 20 medical colleges as per the NIRF rankings 2021 here

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 19, 2021 1:38 pm IST

NEET 2021 result will be released at ntaneet.nic.in
New Delhi:

The NEET 2021 examination was held on September 12. NEET 2021 answer key and result will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ntaneet.nic.in soon. With the result declaration, the authorities will announce the NEET counselling 2021 schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota seats. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will hold NEET counselling for 15 per cent AIQ, 100 per cent Deemed Universities, Central Universities ESIC and AFMS seats. The NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats will be conducted by the respective state authorities.

The schedule of NEET-UG 2021 counselling for AIQ will be made available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in.

Students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) medical programmes through NEET 2021 can check the list of state-wise top medical colleges as per the NIRF rankings 2021 below:

COLLEGES

STATE

RANK

All India Institute of Medical Sciences


Delhi


1

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research


Chandigarh


2

Christian Medical College


Tamil Nadu


3

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore


Karnataka


4

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences


Uttar Pradesh


5

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham


Tamil Nadu


6

Banaras Hindu University


Uttar Pradesh


7

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research


Pondicherry


8

King George`s Medical University


Uttar Pradesh


9

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal


Karnataka


10

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology


Kerala


11

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences


Delhi

12

St. John's Medical College


Karnataka

13

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research


Tamil Nadu


14

Aligarh Muslim University


Uttar Pradesh

15

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Maulana Azad Medical College


Tamil Nadu

16

Maulana Azad Medical College


Delhi

17

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital


Delhi

18

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth


Maharashtra

19

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology


Tamil Nadu

20


