NEET 2021 Result: List Of State-Wise Top 20 Medical Colleges In India
The NEET 2021 examination was held on September 12. NEET 2021 answer key and result will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ntaneet.nic.in soon. With the result declaration, the authorities will announce the NEET counselling 2021 schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota seats. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will hold NEET counselling for 15 per cent AIQ, 100 per cent Deemed Universities, Central Universities ESIC and AFMS seats. The NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats will be conducted by the respective state authorities.
The schedule of NEET-UG 2021 counselling for AIQ will be made available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in.
Students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) medical programmes through NEET 2021 can check the list of state-wise top medical colleges as per the NIRF rankings 2021 below:
COLLEGES
STATE
RANK
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
Delhi
1
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
Chandigarh
2
Christian Medical College
Tamil Nadu
3
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Karnataka
4
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Uttar Pradesh
5
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Tamil Nadu
6
Banaras Hindu University
Uttar Pradesh
7
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Pondicherry
8
King George`s Medical University
Uttar Pradesh
9
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Karnataka
10
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology
Kerala
11
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
Delhi
12
St. John's Medical College
Karnataka
13
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Tamil Nadu
14
Aligarh Muslim University
Uttar Pradesh
15
Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
Tamil Nadu
16
Maulana Azad Medical College
Delhi
17
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
Delhi
18
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
Maharashtra
19
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
Tamil Nadu
20