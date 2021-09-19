NEET 2021 Result: List Of State-Wise Top 20 Medical Colleges In India

NEET 2021 result will be released at ntaneet.nic.in

The NEET 2021 examination was held on September 12. NEET 2021 answer key and result will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ntaneet.nic.in soon. With the result declaration, the authorities will announce the NEET counselling 2021 schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota seats. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will hold NEET counselling for 15 per cent AIQ, 100 per cent Deemed Universities, Central Universities ESIC and AFMS seats. The NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats will be conducted by the respective state authorities.

The schedule of NEET-UG 2021 counselling for AIQ will be made available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in.

Students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) medical programmes through NEET 2021 can check the list of state-wise top medical colleges as per the NIRF rankings 2021 below:

COLLEGES STATE RANK All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Delhi

1 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Chandigarh

2 Christian Medical College

Tamil Nadu

3 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Karnataka

4 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Uttar Pradesh

5 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Tamil Nadu

6 Banaras Hindu University

Uttar Pradesh

7 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Pondicherry

8 King George`s Medical University

Uttar Pradesh

9 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Karnataka

10 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

Kerala

11 Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

Delhi 12 St. John's Medical College

Karnataka 13 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Tamil Nadu

14 Aligarh Muslim University

Uttar Pradesh 15 Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai Maulana Azad Medical College

Tamil Nadu 16 Maulana Azad Medical College

Delhi 17 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

Delhi 18 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Maharashtra 19 S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

Tamil Nadu 20



