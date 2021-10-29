  • Home
NEET Result 2021: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) is the authority to conduct the counselling process. The cut-off marks for admission to MBBS/BDS course in Telangana will be announced after the admission process is completed.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Oct 29, 2021 2:42 pm IST

NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Telangana
NEET cut-off from last year for admission to Telangana MBBS, BDS courses
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET result anytime soon. Candidates qualifying the NEET 2021 exam will be eligible to apply for Telangana medical/dental admissions. Counselling for admission to All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) whereas Telangana state counselling authority will be responsible for conducting the state admissions.

The cut-off marks for admission to MBBS/BDS course in Telangana will be announced after the admission process is completed.

Candidates can check the previous year’s cutoff for reference from the table provided below.

NEET 2020 MBBS Cut-off for Telangana

MBBS - Local

College Name

Quota

Area/Region

General

Rank

Score

Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Hyderabad

GQ

OU

28349

583

Bhaskar Medical College and General Hospital, Moinabad

GQ

OU

62896

530

Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar

GQ

OU

64565

528

Dr Patnam Mahender Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Chevella

GQ

OU

82093

505

ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad

GQ

OU

20383

599

Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Secunderabad

GQ

OU

8932

629

Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar

GQ

OU

38633

566

Government Medical College, Nalgonda

GQ

OU

57635

537

Government Medical College, Nizamabad

GQ

OU

34763

572

Government Medical College, Siddipet

GQ

OU

43268

558

Government Medical College, Suryapet

GQ

OU

57961

537

Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal

GQ

OU

25775

588

Kamineni Academy of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Hyderabad

GQ

OU

32848

575

Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences, Narketpally

GQ

OU

59099

535

Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Vikarabad

GQ

OU

82203

505

Maheshwara Medical College and Hospital, Patancheru

GQ

OU

81268

506

Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad

GQ

OU

56634

539

Mamata Academy of Medical Sciences, Bachupally

GQ

OU

54130

542

Mamata Medical College, Khammam

GQ

OU

60869

533

MediCiti Institute of Medical Sciences, Medchal

GQ

OU

68169

523

MNR Medical College and Hospital, Sangareddy

GQ

OU

74562

515

Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

GQ

OU

16727

607

Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar

GQ

OU

71653

519

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad

GQ

OU

47759

552

RVM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Siddipet

GQ

OU

78934

509

SVS Medical College, Mahboobnagar

GQ

OU

61455

532

TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru

GQ

OU

80206

508

NEET 2020 BDS Cut-off for Telangana

BDS - Local

College Name

Quota

Area/Region

General

Rank

Score

Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad

GQ

OU

99253

485

Kamineni Institute of Dental Sciences, Narketpally

GQ

OU

123084

459

Malla Reddy Institute of Dental Sciences, Hyderabad

GQ

OU

118070

464

Mamata Dental College, Khammam

GQ

OU

128609

453

Meghna Institute of Dental Sciences, Nizamabad

GQ

OU

141883

440

MNR Dental College and Hospital, Sangareddy

GQ

OU

136802

445

Panineeya Institute of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Hyderabad

GQ

OU

110672

472

Sri Balaji Dental College and Hospital, Hyderabad

GQ

OU

134290

447

Sri Sai College of Dental Surgery, Hyderabad

GQ

OU

140632

441

SVS Institute of Dental Sciences, Mahabubnagar

GQ

OU

133062

449

Tirumala Institute of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Nizamabad

GQ

OU

143685

438

Government Dental College and Hospital, Hyderabad

GQ

AU

85954

501

GQ

OU

96922

488

GQ

SVU

78195

510

GQ

Unreserved

59694

535

