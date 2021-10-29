NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Telangana
NEET Result 2021: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) is the authority to conduct the counselling process. The cut-off marks for admission to MBBS/BDS course in Telangana will be announced after the admission process is completed.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET result anytime soon. Candidates qualifying the NEET 2021 exam will be eligible to apply for Telangana medical/dental admissions. Counselling for admission to All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) whereas Telangana state counselling authority will be responsible for conducting the state admissions.
Candidates can check the previous year’s cutoff for reference from the table provided below.
NEET 2020 MBBS Cut-off for Telangana
MBBS - Local
College Name
Quota
Area/Region
General
Rank
Score
Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Hyderabad
GQ
OU
28349
583
Bhaskar Medical College and General Hospital, Moinabad
GQ
OU
62896
530
Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar
GQ
OU
64565
528
Dr Patnam Mahender Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Chevella
GQ
OU
82093
505
ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad
GQ
OU
20383
599
Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Secunderabad
GQ
OU
8932
629
Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar
GQ
OU
38633
566
Government Medical College, Nalgonda
GQ
OU
57635
537
Government Medical College, Nizamabad
GQ
OU
34763
572
Government Medical College, Siddipet
GQ
OU
43268
558
Government Medical College, Suryapet
GQ
OU
57961
537
Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal
GQ
OU
25775
588
Kamineni Academy of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Hyderabad
GQ
OU
32848
575
Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences, Narketpally
GQ
OU
59099
535
Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Vikarabad
GQ
OU
82203
505
Maheshwara Medical College and Hospital, Patancheru
GQ
OU
81268
506
Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad
GQ
OU
56634
539
Mamata Academy of Medical Sciences, Bachupally
GQ
OU
54130
542
Mamata Medical College, Khammam
GQ
OU
60869
533
MediCiti Institute of Medical Sciences, Medchal
GQ
OU
68169
523
MNR Medical College and Hospital, Sangareddy
GQ
OU
74562
515
Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
GQ
OU
16727
607
Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar
GQ
OU
71653
519
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad
GQ
OU
47759
552
RVM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Siddipet
GQ
OU
78934
509
SVS Medical College, Mahboobnagar
GQ
OU
61455
532
TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru
GQ
OU
80206
508
NEET 2020 BDS Cut-off for Telangana
BDS - Local
College Name
Quota
Area/Region
General
Rank
Score
Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad
GQ
OU
99253
485
Kamineni Institute of Dental Sciences, Narketpally
GQ
OU
123084
459
Malla Reddy Institute of Dental Sciences, Hyderabad
GQ
OU
118070
464
Mamata Dental College, Khammam
GQ
OU
128609
453
Meghna Institute of Dental Sciences, Nizamabad
GQ
OU
141883
440
MNR Dental College and Hospital, Sangareddy
GQ
OU
136802
445
Panineeya Institute of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Hyderabad
GQ
OU
110672
472
Sri Balaji Dental College and Hospital, Hyderabad
GQ
OU
134290
447
Sri Sai College of Dental Surgery, Hyderabad
GQ
OU
140632
441
SVS Institute of Dental Sciences, Mahabubnagar
GQ
OU
133062
449
Tirumala Institute of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Nizamabad
GQ
OU
143685
438
Government Dental College and Hospital, Hyderabad
GQ
AU
85954
501
GQ
OU
96922
488
GQ
SVU
78195
510
GQ
Unreserved
59694
535