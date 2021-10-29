NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Telangana

NEET cut-off from last year for admission to Telangana MBBS, BDS courses

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET result anytime soon. Candidates qualifying the NEET 2021 exam will be eligible to apply for Telangana medical/dental admissions. Counselling for admission to All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) whereas Telangana state counselling authority will be responsible for conducting the state admissions.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) is the authority to conduct the counselling process. The cut-off marks for admission to MBBS/BDS course in Telangana will be announced after the admission process is completed.

Candidates can check the previous year’s cutoff for reference from the table provided below.

NEET 2020 MBBS Cut-off for Telangana

MBBS - Local College Name Quota Area/Region General Rank Score Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Hyderabad GQ OU 28349 583 Bhaskar Medical College and General Hospital, Moinabad GQ OU 62896 530 Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar GQ OU 64565 528 Dr Patnam Mahender Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Chevella GQ OU 82093 505 ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad GQ OU 20383 599 Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Secunderabad GQ OU 8932 629 Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar GQ OU 38633 566 Government Medical College, Nalgonda GQ OU 57635 537 Government Medical College, Nizamabad GQ OU 34763 572 Government Medical College, Siddipet GQ OU 43268 558 Government Medical College, Suryapet GQ OU 57961 537 Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal GQ OU 25775 588 Kamineni Academy of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Hyderabad GQ OU 32848 575 Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences, Narketpally GQ OU 59099 535 Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Vikarabad GQ OU 82203 505 Maheshwara Medical College and Hospital, Patancheru GQ OU 81268 506 Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad GQ OU 56634 539 Mamata Academy of Medical Sciences, Bachupally GQ OU 54130 542 Mamata Medical College, Khammam GQ OU 60869 533 MediCiti Institute of Medical Sciences, Medchal GQ OU 68169 523 MNR Medical College and Hospital, Sangareddy GQ OU 74562 515 Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad GQ OU 16727 607 Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar GQ OU 71653 519 Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad GQ OU 47759 552 RVM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Siddipet GQ OU 78934 509 SVS Medical College, Mahboobnagar GQ OU 61455 532 TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru GQ OU 80206 508

NEET 2020 BDS Cut-off for Telangana