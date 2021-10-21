NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Tamil Nadu

NEET 2021 result anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Tamil Nadu cut-offs from last year

Lakhs of NEET test takers are eagerly waiting for the NEET 2021 result. The National testing agency (NTA) will announce the results soon on the official website. Candidates must also be wondering about the cutoff ranks required for admission through the all India counselling (AIQ) and state counselling process.

NEET counseling is of two types- All India and State. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling for 15 per cent seats in Government medical and dental colleges, all the seats of Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, or Seats of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and AFMC. Candidates should note that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of AIQ process.

Admission process for 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and all the seats in private colleges of the state will be conducted by the state counselling process.

NEET 2021 Tamil Nadu state cut-off for admission will be declared by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check the previous year’s cutoff from the table provided below.

Tamil Nadu NEET cut-off 2020 for MBBS course

College Name Quota Open NEET Cut-off (State Rank) Chengalpattu Medical College, Chengalpattu GQ 941 Christian Medical College, Vellore (Institutional Quota) GQ 2080 Christian Medical College, Vellore ( General ) MQ 213 Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore GQ 480 ESIC Medical College and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chennai GQ 997 Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai GQ 480 Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore GQ 878 Government Medical College, Omandurar GQ 722 Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem GQ 851 Government Thoothukudi Medical College, Thoothukudi GQ 913 Government Vellore Medical College, Vellore GQ 999 Government Villupuram Medical College, Villupuram GQ 798 KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchirapalli GQ 964 Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Palayanoor GQ 2618 Madras Medical College, Chennai GQ 93 Madurai Medical College, Madurai GQ 556 Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kancheepuram GQ 2794 Panimalar Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Chennai GQ 2570 Sri Muthukumaran Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Chennai GQ 2819 Stanley Medical College, Chennai GQ 256 Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur GQ 841 Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli GQ 984 Trichy SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Irungalur GQ 2539





Tamil Nadu NEET Cut-Off 2020 for BDS course

College Name Quota Open Community NEET Cut-off (State Rank) Adhiparasakthi Dental College and Hospital, Kancheepuram GQ 11192 Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute, Kancheepuram GQ 6267 CSI College of Dental Science and Research, Madurai GQ 4876 JKK Nattraja Dental College and Hospital, Komarapalayam GQ 9937 Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Dental Sciences, Kancheepuram GQ 9914 KSR Institute of Dental Science and Research, Tiruchengode GQ 4414 MQ - Ragas Dental College and Hospital, Chennai GQ 9302 Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital, Annamalai University, Annamalai Nagar GQ 3718 Sri Ramakrishna Dental College and Hospital, Coimbatore GQ 5285 Sri Venkateswara Dental College and Hospital, Chennai GQ 12297 Tagore Dental College and Hospital, Chennai GQ 6629 Tamil Nadu Government Dental College, Chennai GQ 2426

GQ: Government Quota

MQ: Management Quota