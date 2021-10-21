  • Home
NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Tamil Nadu

NEET Result 2021: NEET counseling is of two types- All India and State. Admission process for 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and all the seats in private colleges of the state will be conducted by the state counselling process.

Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Oct 21, 2021 5:04 pm IST

NEET 2021 result anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Tamil Nadu cut-offs from last year
New Delhi:

Lakhs of NEET test takers are eagerly waiting for the NEET 2021 result. The National testing agency (NTA) will announce the results soon on the official website. Candidates must also be wondering about the cutoff ranks required for admission through the all India counselling (AIQ) and state counselling process.

NEET counseling is of two types- All India and State. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling for 15 per cent seats in Government medical and dental colleges, all the seats of Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, or Seats of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and AFMC. Candidates should note that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of AIQ process.

Admission process for 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and all the seats in private colleges of the state will be conducted by the state counselling process.

NEET 2021 Tamil Nadu state cut-off for admission will be declared by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check the previous year’s cutoff from the table provided below.

Tamil Nadu NEET cut-off 2020 for MBBS course

College Name

Quota

Open

NEET Cut-off (State Rank)

Chengalpattu Medical College, Chengalpattu

GQ

941

Christian Medical College, Vellore (Institutional Quota)

GQ

2080

Christian Medical College, Vellore ( General )

MQ

213

Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore

GQ

480

ESIC Medical College and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chennai

GQ

997

Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai

GQ

480

Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore

GQ

878

Government Medical College, Omandurar

GQ

722

Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem

GQ

851

Government Thoothukudi Medical College, Thoothukudi

GQ

913

Government Vellore Medical College, Vellore

GQ

999

Government Villupuram Medical College, Villupuram

GQ

798

KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchirapalli

GQ

964

Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Palayanoor

GQ

2618

Madras Medical College, Chennai

GQ

93

Madurai Medical College, Madurai

GQ

556

Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kancheepuram

GQ

2794

Panimalar Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Chennai

GQ

2570

Sri Muthukumaran Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Chennai

GQ

2819

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

GQ

256

Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur

GQ

841

Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli

GQ

984

Trichy SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Irungalur

GQ

2539


Tamil Nadu NEET Cut-Off 2020 for BDS course

College Name

Quota

Open Community

NEET Cut-off (State Rank)

Adhiparasakthi Dental College and Hospital, Kancheepuram

GQ

11192

Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute, Kancheepuram

GQ

6267

CSI College of Dental Science and Research, Madurai

GQ

4876

JKK Nattraja Dental College and Hospital, Komarapalayam

GQ

9937

Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Dental Sciences, Kancheepuram

GQ

9914

KSR Institute of Dental Science and Research, Tiruchengode

GQ

4414

MQ

-

Ragas Dental College and Hospital, Chennai

GQ

9302

Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital, Annamalai University, Annamalai Nagar

GQ

3718

Sri Ramakrishna Dental College and Hospital, Coimbatore

GQ

5285

Sri Venkateswara Dental College and Hospital, Chennai

GQ

12297

Tagore Dental College and Hospital, Chennai

GQ

6629

Tamil Nadu Government Dental College, Chennai

GQ

2426

GQ: Government Quota

MQ: Management Quota

