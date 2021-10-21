NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Tamil Nadu
NEET Result 2021: NEET counseling is of two types- All India and State. Admission process for 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and all the seats in private colleges of the state will be conducted by the state counselling process.
Lakhs of NEET test takers are eagerly waiting for the NEET 2021 result. The National testing agency (NTA) will announce the results soon on the official website. Candidates must also be wondering about the cutoff ranks required for admission through the all India counselling (AIQ) and state counselling process.
Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Govt. & Private Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here
Also Read || NEET Result 2021: What Is A Good Rank In The Medical Entrance Exam
NEET counseling is of two types- All India and State. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling for 15 per cent seats in Government medical and dental colleges, all the seats of Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, or Seats of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and AFMC. Candidates should note that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of AIQ process.
Admission process for 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and all the seats in private colleges of the state will be conducted by the state counselling process.
NEET 2021 Tamil Nadu state cut-off for admission will be declared by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check the previous year’s cutoff from the table provided below.
Tamil Nadu NEET cut-off 2020 for MBBS course
College Name
Quota
Open
NEET Cut-off (State Rank)
Chengalpattu Medical College, Chengalpattu
GQ
941
Christian Medical College, Vellore (Institutional Quota)
GQ
2080
Christian Medical College, Vellore ( General )
MQ
213
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
GQ
480
ESIC Medical College and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Chennai
GQ
997
Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
GQ
480
Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital, Coimbatore
GQ
878
Government Medical College, Omandurar
GQ
722
Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem
GQ
851
Government Thoothukudi Medical College, Thoothukudi
GQ
913
Government Vellore Medical College, Vellore
GQ
999
Government Villupuram Medical College, Villupuram
GQ
798
KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchirapalli
GQ
964
Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Palayanoor
GQ
2618
Madras Medical College, Chennai
GQ
93
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
GQ
556
Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kancheepuram
GQ
2794
Panimalar Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Chennai
GQ
2570
Sri Muthukumaran Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Chennai
GQ
2819
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
GQ
256
Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur
GQ
841
Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
GQ
984
Trichy SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Irungalur
GQ
2539
Tamil Nadu NEET Cut-Off 2020 for BDS course
College Name
Quota
Open Community
NEET Cut-off (State Rank)
Adhiparasakthi Dental College and Hospital, Kancheepuram
GQ
11192
Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute, Kancheepuram
GQ
6267
CSI College of Dental Science and Research, Madurai
GQ
4876
JKK Nattraja Dental College and Hospital, Komarapalayam
GQ
9937
Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Dental Sciences, Kancheepuram
GQ
9914
KSR Institute of Dental Science and Research, Tiruchengode
GQ
4414
MQ
-
Ragas Dental College and Hospital, Chennai
GQ
9302
Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital, Annamalai University, Annamalai Nagar
GQ
3718
Sri Ramakrishna Dental College and Hospital, Coimbatore
GQ
5285
Sri Venkateswara Dental College and Hospital, Chennai
GQ
12297
Tagore Dental College and Hospital, Chennai
GQ
6629
Tamil Nadu Government Dental College, Chennai
GQ
2426
GQ: Government Quota
MQ: Management Quota