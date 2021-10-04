  • Home
NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Gujarat

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) will release the Gujarat NEET cut-off 2021 for the state quota seats.

NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Gujarat
NEET 2020 cut-off for Gujarat MBBS seats
New Delhi:

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) will release the Gujarat NEET cut-off 2021 for the state quota seats. The cut-off denotes the NEET rank or score at which admissions close in the medical colleges. Candidates eligible for the state quota medical or dental seats Gujarat. It can gain an idea about the level of competition and their chances of getting a seat.

ACPUGMEC determines the cut-off after considering various factors as listed below:

  • Difficulty level of NEET 2021
  • Number of candidates applying for admission
  • The total seat intake

Previous year’s cut-off trends are also analysed by the authorities while deciding the cut-offs for the present year.

NEET 2021 cutoff for Gujarat pertains to the 85% state quota seats in government colleges as well as for all the seats in private colleges of the state.

The cut-offs are published on the official website after the counselling process is completed. In the meantime, candidates can utilise the previous year’s cutoffs to understand their admission chances. Marking their preferences during the choice filling process becomes a tad easier with a knowhow of the cut-offs and the admission chances.

Candidates can check the NEET 2020 cut-offs for admission through the Gujarat state counselling process from the table provided below:

NEET 2020 Cut-Off For Gujarat MBBS Seats


College Name

Quota

General

Rank

Score

AMC MET Medical College, Ahmedabad

GQ

65673

527

MQ

171215

413

B J Medical College, Ahmedabad

GQ

5097

644

Banas Medical College and Research Institute, Palanpur

GQ

104085

480

MQ

191472

395

CU Shah Medical College and Hospital, Surendranagar

GQ

65513

527

MQ

141547

440

Dr Kiran C Patel Medical College and Research Institute, Vadodara

GQ

91973

494

MQ

184866

401


NEET 2020 Cut-Off For Gujarat BDS Seats


College Name

Quota

General

Rank

Score

Ahmedabad Dental College and Hospital, Ahmedabad

GQ

175750

409

MQ

296646

317

AMC Dental College, Ahmedabad

GQ

213542

377

MQ

343884

288

College of Dental Science and Research Centre, Ahmedabad

GQ

215738

375

MQ

342587

289

Dharmsinh Desai University, Faculty of Dental Science, Nadiad

GQ

223766

369

MQ

335665

293

Goenka Research Institute of Dental Science, Gandhinagar

GQ

242990

354

MQ

363718

277


GQ: Government quota
MQ: Management quota

NEET 2021 result is awaited following which the announcement of counselling for All India and state wise is expected.

NEET 2021
