NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Gujarat

NEET 2020 cut-off for Gujarat MBBS seats

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) will release the Gujarat NEET cut-off 2021 for the state quota seats. The cut-off denotes the NEET rank or score at which admissions close in the medical colleges. Candidates eligible for the state quota medical or dental seats Gujarat. It can gain an idea about the level of competition and their chances of getting a seat.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more

ACPUGMEC determines the cut-off after considering various factors as listed below:

Difficulty level of NEET 2021

Number of candidates applying for admission

The total seat intake

Previous year’s cut-off trends are also analysed by the authorities while deciding the cut-offs for the present year.

NEET 2021 cutoff for Gujarat pertains to the 85% state quota seats in government colleges as well as for all the seats in private colleges of the state.

The cut-offs are published on the official website after the counselling process is completed. In the meantime, candidates can utilise the previous year’s cutoffs to understand their admission chances. Marking their preferences during the choice filling process becomes a tad easier with a knowhow of the cut-offs and the admission chances.

Candidates can check the NEET 2020 cut-offs for admission through the Gujarat state counselling process from the table provided below:

NEET 2020 Cut-Off For Gujarat MBBS Seats





College Name Quota General Rank Score AMC MET Medical College, Ahmedabad GQ 65673 527 MQ 171215 413 B J Medical College, Ahmedabad GQ 5097 644 Banas Medical College and Research Institute, Palanpur GQ 104085 480 MQ 191472 395 CU Shah Medical College and Hospital, Surendranagar GQ 65513 527 MQ 141547 440 Dr Kiran C Patel Medical College and Research Institute, Vadodara GQ 91973 494 MQ 184866 401





NEET 2020 Cut-Off For Gujarat BDS Seats





College Name Quota General Rank Score Ahmedabad Dental College and Hospital, Ahmedabad GQ 175750 409 MQ 296646 317 AMC Dental College, Ahmedabad GQ 213542 377 MQ 343884 288 College of Dental Science and Research Centre, Ahmedabad GQ 215738 375 MQ 342587 289 Dharmsinh Desai University, Faculty of Dental Science, Nadiad GQ 223766 369 MQ 335665 293 Goenka Research Institute of Dental Science, Gandhinagar GQ 242990 354 MQ 363718 277



GQ: Government quota

MQ: Management quota

NEET 2021 result is awaited following which the announcement of counselling for All India and state wise is expected.