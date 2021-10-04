NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Gujarat
The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) will release the Gujarat NEET cut-off 2021 for the state quota seats. The cut-off denotes the NEET rank or score at which admissions close in the medical colleges. Candidates eligible for the state quota medical or dental seats Gujarat. It can gain an idea about the level of competition and their chances of getting a seat.
ACPUGMEC determines the cut-off after considering various factors as listed below:
- Difficulty level of NEET 2021
- Number of candidates applying for admission
- The total seat intake
Previous year’s cut-off trends are also analysed by the authorities while deciding the cut-offs for the present year.
NEET 2021 cutoff for Gujarat pertains to the 85% state quota seats in government colleges as well as for all the seats in private colleges of the state.
The cut-offs are published on the official website after the counselling process is completed. In the meantime, candidates can utilise the previous year’s cutoffs to understand their admission chances. Marking their preferences during the choice filling process becomes a tad easier with a knowhow of the cut-offs and the admission chances.
Candidates can check the NEET 2020 cut-offs for admission through the Gujarat state counselling process from the table provided below:
NEET 2020 Cut-Off For Gujarat MBBS Seats
College Name
Quota
General
Rank
Score
AMC MET Medical College, Ahmedabad
GQ
65673
527
MQ
171215
413
B J Medical College, Ahmedabad
GQ
5097
644
Banas Medical College and Research Institute, Palanpur
GQ
104085
480
MQ
191472
395
CU Shah Medical College and Hospital, Surendranagar
GQ
65513
527
MQ
141547
440
Dr Kiran C Patel Medical College and Research Institute, Vadodara
GQ
91973
494
MQ
184866
401
NEET 2020 Cut-Off For Gujarat BDS Seats
College Name
Quota
General
Rank
Score
Ahmedabad Dental College and Hospital, Ahmedabad
GQ
175750
409
MQ
296646
317
AMC Dental College, Ahmedabad
GQ
213542
377
MQ
343884
288
College of Dental Science and Research Centre, Ahmedabad
GQ
215738
375
MQ
342587
289
Dharmsinh Desai University, Faculty of Dental Science, Nadiad
GQ
223766
369
MQ
335665
293
Goenka Research Institute of Dental Science, Gandhinagar
GQ
242990
354
MQ
363718
277
GQ: Government quota
MQ: Management quota
NEET 2021 result is awaited following which the announcement of counselling for All India and state wise is expected.