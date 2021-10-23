NEET 2021 Result: Know Qualifying Criteria For Unreserved Category Students

NEET 2021 qualifying criteria

NEET UG 2021 result is expected to be released after October 26 as NTA has extended the application dates of NEET phase 2 registration. Unreserved category students will be required to obtain a minimum 50th percentile to qualify the examination. Students will be able to check the result at neet.nta.nic.in using their NEET application number and password or other asked credentials.

Reserved category students including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will be required to score 40th percentile to qualify NEET UG 2021.

Medical aspirants belonging to PwD (unreserved) category will have to secure 45th percentile and reserved category candidates will be required to obtain 40th percentile to qualify the examination.

A list of the successful candidates in order of All India Rank based on the marks obtained in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG – 2021 will be prepared by the NTA.

Along with the result, NTA will also release an all India merit list of the NEET 2021 qualified students. The merit list will be based on the All India Rank (AIR) and students will be granted admission to Undergraduate medical courses on the basis of the AIR considering the existing NEET reservation policy.

NEET UG 2021: Tie-Breaking Rule

NTA will decide the rank in cases where two students secure same rank through the following criteria:

Candidates who secure higher marks in Biology (Botany and Zoology) will be given priority, followed by,

Candidates obtaining higher marks in Chemistry, if the tie remains,

Candidates with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects will be considered.