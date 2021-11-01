NEET 2021 Result Delayed? Here’s What We Know

NEET Result 2021 Date And Time: NEET 2021 result will be declared at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 1, 2021 12:43 pm IST

NEET result 2021 will be available at neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in (representational image)
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to declare the NEET UG 2021 result for admission to medical colleges. The Supreme Court of India, on October 28, has cleared the way for the testing agency to announce the NEET UG result, by staying the Bombay High Court order which directed NTA to conduct the exam again for two students. The NTA had also told the top court that the results were ready but delayed by the Bombay High Court’s judgement. Spurred by such assurances on NEET result, undergraduate medical aspirants have been waiting for their result at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in since October 28.

Meanwhile, on October 27, the Kerala High Court directed NTA to probe an alleged manipulation in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet of a NEET candidate in the state.

The Kerala High Court had also directed the NTA to consider all the material placed by the petitioner and submit a report before the court on or before November 8.

Uttar Pradesh Police has also written to the agency to withhold the NEET 2021 result of 25 candidates of the state.

The UP Police's report to NTA had alleged that the 25 students were in contact with the ‘NEET solver gang’. As per reports, NEET solver gang is a group of people who take hefty amounts of money from the NEET aspirant to sit in the exam on behalf of them.

Over 16 lakh students await NEET UG result. There is no official update on the NEET 2021 result date and time. As soon as the results are out, candidates will be able to check the NTA NEET result from the NEET official website -- neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. To check NEET UG 2021 results, students will have to use their NEET roll numbers and dates of birth.

Along with the NEET result, NTA will also release the NEET final answer key for all the sets of NEET 2021 question paper.

