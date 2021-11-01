NEET 2021 Result Declared; Know How To Download, Direct Link Here

NEET result 2021 out at neet.nta.nic.in

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021, result is declared on ntaneet.nic.in. Students can check the NEET results through the direct link given below or through the official website using their application number or admit card number along with the date of birth.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declares the category-wise All India Rank (AIR) on the basis of which the NEET 2021 merit list is prepared.

NEET UG Result 2021: Direct Link

NEET UG Result 2021: How To Check

Go to the official NTA NEET website- ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, scroll down and click on NEET UG 2021 result link

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

On the login page, enter the credentials required like NEET roll number (as mentioned on the NEET 2021 admit card) and date of birth

Submit the details

NEET UG 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a print out for future reference

Students who qualify NEET 2021 get admission to undergraduate medical courses. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats. These include seats at central Universities, Deemed Universities, among others.

NEET UG 2021: Tie-Breaking Criteria

NTA has devised a tie breaking criteria which will be implemented in case two or more candidates obtain the same score. NTA has eliminated age factor from the tie breaking criteria: