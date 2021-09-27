Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Know About State Quota Medical Admission

Image credit: Shutterstock Here are a few things candidates should know about Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling (representational)

NEET result 2021: After NEET 2021 result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will hold counselling for MBBS, BDS admissions for the 15 per cent all India quota seats. For AYUSH courses, the Ayush Admission Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will conduct all India quota counselling for AYUSH seats. All India quota seats mean all seats in central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Armed Forces Medical College seats, and seats surrendered by states towards AIQ. In each state, the remaining 85 per cent seats come under state quota and it is the responsibility of states to hold medical counselling for these seats. In case of Maharashtra, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, or the CET Cell, Maharashtra, is responsible for conducting medical counselling for the 85 per cent seats.

Apart from conducting NEET counselling, the CET cell also holds the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT) CET, for admission to different professional courses, including Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture.

Here are a few things candidates should know about Maharashtra NEET counselling: