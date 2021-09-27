  • Home
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Know About State Quota Medical Admission

NEET 2021: In case of Maharashtra, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, or the CET Cell, Maharashtra, is responsible for conducting medical counselling for the 85 per cent seats.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Know About State Quota Medical Admission
Here are a few things candidates should know about Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET result 2021: After NEET 2021 result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will hold counselling for MBBS, BDS admissions for the 15 per cent all India quota seats. For AYUSH courses, the Ayush Admission Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will conduct all India quota counselling for AYUSH seats. All India quota seats mean all seats in central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Armed Forces Medical College seats, and seats surrendered by states towards AIQ. In each state, the remaining 85 per cent seats come under state quota and it is the responsibility of states to hold medical counselling for these seats. In case of Maharashtra, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, or the CET Cell, Maharashtra, is responsible for conducting medical counselling for the 85 per cent seats.

Apart from conducting NEET counselling, the CET cell also holds the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT) CET, for admission to different professional courses, including Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture.

Here are a few things candidates should know about Maharashtra NEET counselling:

  1. The official website of CET Cell, Maharashtra is cetcell.mahacet.org. After NEET 2021 results, medical aspirants can visit the website to apply for Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling.

  2. Candidates can download the NEET 2020 cut-off list which is available as ‘NEET-UG-2020:Quota Wise List of Last Admitted Candidates for Undergraduate Health Science Courses for Academic Year 2020-21 dated 21/09/202’ on the official website. The cut-offs are different every year but going through last year’s cut-offs at different colleges, candidates can get an idea about the marks range.

  3. Before starting the registration process, the CET cell will release the NEET UG 2021 counselling notification, information bulletin and seat matrix on the official website. Read last year’s notification and information bulletin for reference.

  4. NEET 2021 counselling includes several steps – registration, payment of fee, choice filling and locking, release of selection or allotment list and finally reporting at the allotted college. All these steps, except for reporting at the allotted institution, are likely to be done online.

  5. Before applying for Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling, download and read the information bulletin carefully. Make sure you meet all the eligibility conditions and have the required documents and information available.

