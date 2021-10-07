  • Home
NEET 2021 Result: Check Last Year’s Cut-Off For Haryana

Directorate of Medical and Research, Haryana will release the NEET 2021 cut-off for Haryana after the completion of admission process.

Updated: Oct 7, 2021 4:16 pm IST

NEET 2021 cut-off for Haryana
New Delhi:

Directorate of Medical and Research, Haryana will release the NEET 2021 cut-off for Haryana after the completion of admission process. The cut-off is the last rank that candidates must obtain to get admission into the MBBS or BDS courses. DMER is responsible for conducting the state counselling process for 85% of seats in government as well as 100% seats in private medical or dental colleges of the state.

Certain factors are considered while determining the cut-off such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, etc.

The cut-off will be released separately for the all India quota (AIQ) seats and for the state quota seats.

NEET 2021 Cut-Off for Haryana: 15% AIQ Seats

NEET cut-off for 15% AIQ seats will be declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its official website. The cut-off will include the all India rank of the candidate along with the college or course allotted to them.

NEET 2021 Cut-Off For Haryana: State Quota Seats

DMER, Haryana is the authority responsible for conducting the counselling and releasing the cut-off for admission. The cut-off will be released category wise. Candidates will have to participate in the state counselling process for admission to the state quota seats.

Cut-off varies from year to year. However, the previous year’s cutoff is provided in the table below for candidates to get an idea about their admission chances.

Haryana NEET Cut-off 2020 for state quota seats (MBBS)

College Name

General

NEET Closing Score

ESIC Medical College, Faridabad

627

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal

607

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha

609

Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak

615

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar

600

Haryana NEET Cut-off 2020 for state quota seats (BDS)

College Name

General

NEET Closing Score

Government Dental College, Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak

567

