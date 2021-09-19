NEET Result 2021: 10 Points On Cut-Off, Seats, Quota, Phase 2 Registration; What’s New

NEET 2021 result and answer key are expected soon

NEET 2021 Result: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) answer key and result are expected to be released soon. NEET 2021 exam was conducted on September 12 and around 16 lakh students appeared for the exam in various NEET test centers across the country. Prior to the NEET 2021 result, NEET Phase 2 exam registration will take place.

What Is NEET Phase 2 Registration?

The NEET 2021 application form this year is divided into two parts by the NTA. The first part of the application form was to be filled by the candidates before the NEET 2021 exam and the second part or Phase 2 of the NEET application was to be filled before the declaration of result.

NTA will be announcing the date to fill the NEET Phase 2 registration form shortly.

Following are the details to be filled in second phase of NEET 2021 application:

Personal details

Educational Details

Residential information

Parents' income

Documents including Category Certificate, Person With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Certificate, Class 10th Certificate, Citizenship Certificate





NEET UG 2021: Tie-Breaking Procedure

NTA has changed the NEET 2021 tie breaking procedure by not considering the age factor to determine rank of two or more students who have secured same marks in the NEET 2021 results.

In case of a tie score between two or more NEET aspirants, the NTA will derive their NEET UG 2021 result through the following factors:

Student who has secured higher marks in Biology (Botany and Zoology), followed by,

Student who has secured higher marks in Chemistry, followed by,

Student who has less proportion of a number of attempted, incorrect, and correct answers in all the subjects.





NEET 2021: Cut-off

NEET cut off is derived on the basis of various factors including the number of applicants for a seat, availability of NEET seats and difficulty level of the NEET examination.

NEET 2021 cut off will be declared along with the NEET 2021 result. Here are previous years’ NEET cut offs which will give a rough idea of how much the cut off can go.

NEET 2020 Cut-Off

Category Cut off percentile NEET 2020 cutoff scores Number of candidates General 50th 720-147 682406 General-PH 45th 146-129 99 SC 40th 146-113

19572 ST 40th 146-113 7837 OBC 40th 146-113 61265 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 128-113 321

NEET 2019 Cut-Off Scores

Category Cut off percentile NEET 2019 cutoff scores Number of candidates General 50th 704-134 286245 SC 40th 133-107 99890 ST 40th 133-107 35272 OBC 40th 133-107 375635

NEET 2021: Quota

Students who will qualify the NEET UG 2021 would be eligible for All India Quota and other quotas offered by the state governments and institutes, irrespective of the medium of the examination, subject to other eligibility criteria. As per the NTA, “The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions. “

NEET Result 2021: Number of Seats

The NEET 2021 has been held for admission to roughly 85,000 seats across the nation. These include 80,055 MBBS (medicine) and 26,949 BDS (dentistry) seats in state medical colleges. Based on NEET result 2021, admission will also be given to 1,205 MBBS seats at 15 AIIMS, 200 JIPMER, 52,720 AYUSH, and 525 Veterinary seats.

NEET UG 2021: Qualifying criteria

NEET aspirants will be required to score a minimum qualification score to clear the NEET 2021 examinations. The students belonging to the general category will be required to score 50th percentile in NEET UG exam. Students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Class category will be required to score 40th percentile. Students under the category of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will be required to score 45th percentile.

NEET UG 2021 percentile

NEET UG 2021 percentile will be derived on the basis of the highest marks secured in the NEET all India common merit list. The NTA will declare the All India Rank (AIR) based on the marks obtained in the NEET exam along with the NEET 2021 result.

NEET 2021 Marking scheme:

NEET UG 2021 was of total 720 marks and students can calculate their NEET score after the NEET 2021 answer key is out. Add four marks for every correct answer and deduct one mark for every wrong answer. Now, add all the marks t and find a rough score for NEET UG 2021 exam. The unattempted answer will be given no score.