NEET Result 2021: 10 Points On Cut-Off, Seats, Quota, Phase 2 Registration; What’s New
NEET 2021 Result: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) answer key and result is expected to be released soon. Know details on NEET phase 2 registration, marking scheme, expected cut off, and other NEET 2021 updates.
NEET 2021 Result: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) answer key and result are expected to be released soon. NEET 2021 exam was conducted on September 12 and around 16 lakh students appeared for the exam in various NEET test centers across the country. Prior to the NEET 2021 result, NEET Phase 2 exam registration will take place.
What Is NEET Phase 2 Registration?
The NEET 2021 application form this year is divided into two parts by the NTA. The first part of the application form was to be filled by the candidates before the NEET 2021 exam and the second part or Phase 2 of the NEET application was to be filled before the declaration of result.
NTA will be announcing the date to fill the NEET Phase 2 registration form shortly.
Following are the details to be filled in second phase of NEET 2021 application:
- Personal details
Educational Details
Residential information
Parents' income
Documents including Category Certificate, Person With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Certificate, Class 10th Certificate, Citizenship Certificate
NEET UG 2021: Tie-Breaking Procedure
NTA has changed the NEET 2021 tie breaking procedure by not considering the age factor to determine rank of two or more students who have secured same marks in the NEET 2021 results.
In case of a tie score between two or more NEET aspirants, the NTA will derive their NEET UG 2021 result through the following factors:
Student who has secured higher marks in Biology (Botany and Zoology), followed by,
Student who has secured higher marks in Chemistry, followed by,
Student who has less proportion of a number of attempted, incorrect, and correct answers in all the subjects.
NEET 2021: Cut-off
NEET cut off is derived on the basis of various factors including the number of applicants for a seat, availability of NEET seats and difficulty level of the NEET examination.
NEET 2021 cut off will be declared along with the NEET 2021 result. Here are previous years’ NEET cut offs which will give a rough idea of how much the cut off can go.
NEET 2020 Cut-Off
Category
Cut off percentile
NEET 2020 cutoff scores
Number of candidates
General
50th
720-147
682406
General-PH
45th
146-129
99
SC
40th
146-113
19572
ST
40th
146-113
7837
OBC
40th
146-113
61265
SC/ST/OBC-PH
40th
128-113
321
NEET 2019 Cut-Off Scores
Category
Cut off percentile
NEET 2019 cutoff scores
Number of candidates
General
50th
704-134
286245
SC
40th
133-107
99890
ST
40th
133-107
35272
OBC
40th
133-107
375635
NEET 2021: Quota
Students who will qualify the NEET UG 2021 would be eligible for All India Quota and other quotas offered by the state governments and institutes, irrespective of the medium of the examination, subject to other eligibility criteria. As per the NTA, “The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions. “
NEET Result 2021: Number of Seats
The NEET 2021 has been held for admission to roughly 85,000 seats across the nation. These include 80,055 MBBS (medicine) and 26,949 BDS (dentistry) seats in state medical colleges. Based on NEET result 2021, admission will also be given to 1,205 MBBS seats at 15 AIIMS, 200 JIPMER, 52,720 AYUSH, and 525 Veterinary seats.
NEET UG 2021: Qualifying criteria
NEET aspirants will be required to score a minimum qualification score to clear the NEET 2021 examinations. The students belonging to the general category will be required to score 50th percentile in NEET UG exam. Students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Class category will be required to score 40th percentile. Students under the category of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will be required to score 45th percentile.
NEET UG 2021 percentile
NEET UG 2021 percentile will be derived on the basis of the highest marks secured in the NEET all India common merit list. The NTA will declare the All India Rank (AIR) based on the marks obtained in the NEET exam along with the NEET 2021 result.
NEET 2021 Marking scheme:
NEET UG 2021 was of total 720 marks and students can calculate their NEET score after the NEET 2021 answer key is out. Add four marks for every correct answer and deduct one mark for every wrong answer. Now, add all the marks t and find a rough score for NEET UG 2021 exam. The unattempted answer will be given no score.