NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration: 57 Columns To Be Filled, List Here
NEET registration 2021 phase 2: NEET 2021 phase 2 registration will be done before results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has divided the process into two phases so that candidates can submit their data quickly.
NEET 2021 phase 2 registration: During the second phase of NEET 2021 registration, candidates will have to fill up to 57 columns with information and documents. The list of information has been mentioned on the NEET 2021 information bulletin. It includes personal information of candidates, education details and additional information. NEET 2021 phase 2 registration will be done before results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has divided the process into two phases so that candidates can submit their data quickly.
Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here
Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more
These are the columns to be filled during the second phase of NEET 2021 registration.
Personal details
A girl candidate will have to mention if she is the only girl child of her parents.
Place of residence.
If the candidate belongs to a minority community.
Religious minority.
Mode of preparation.
Educational details (for Class 10)
Pass Status
Year of passing or appearing
Qualifying exam name
Place of schooling
Type of school, college
‘Qualifying exam state
Qualifying exam district
Name of board
Result mode
Maximum grade point
CGPA obtained
Total CGPA
Marks obtained
Total marks
Percentage of marks
Roll number
School or college name and address
School or college pin code
Educational Details (Class 11)
Pass status
Year of passing or appearing
Name of qualifying exam
Place of schooling
Type of school or college
Qualifying exam state
Qualifying exam district
Name of board
Mode of result
Maximum grade point
CGPA obtained
Total CGPA
Total marks
Marks obtained
Percentage of marks
Roll number
Name and address of the school or college
Pin code of the school or college
Additional details
Place of birth
State
District
Qualification of father
Occupation of father
Annual income of father
Qualification of mother
Occupation of mother
Annual income of mother
Qualification of guardian
Occupation of guardian
Annual income of guardian
Documents to be uploaded
Category certificate, if applicable
Person with benchmark disability (PwBD) certificate, if applicable
Class 10 certificate
Citizen certificate