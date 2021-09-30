  • Home
NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration: 57 Columns To Be Filled, List Here

NEET registration 2021 phase 2: NEET 2021 phase 2 registration will be done before results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has divided the process into two phases so that candidates can submit their data quickly.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 2:30 pm IST

NEET 2021 phase 2 registration begins soon at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2021 phase 2 registration: During the second phase of NEET 2021 registration, candidates will have to fill up to 57 columns with information and documents. The list of information has been mentioned on the NEET 2021 information bulletin. It includes personal information of candidates, education details and additional information. NEET 2021 phase 2 registration will be done before results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has divided the process into two phases so that candidates can submit their data quickly.

These are the columns to be filled during the second phase of NEET 2021 registration.

Personal details

  1. A girl candidate will have to mention if she is the only girl child of her parents.

  2. Place of residence.

  3. If the candidate belongs to a minority community.

  4. Religious minority.

  5. Mode of preparation.

Educational details (for Class 10)

  1. Pass Status

  2. Year of passing or appearing

  3. Qualifying exam name

  4. Place of schooling

  5. Type of school, college

  6. ‘Qualifying exam state

  7. Qualifying exam district

  8. Name of board

  9. Result mode

  10. Maximum grade point

  11. CGPA obtained

  12. Total CGPA

  13. Marks obtained

  14. Total marks

  15. Percentage of marks

  16. Roll number

  17. School or college name and address

  18. School or college pin code

Educational Details (Class 11)

  1. Pass status

  2. Year of passing or appearing

  3. Name of qualifying exam

  4. Place of schooling

  5. Type of school or college

  6. Qualifying exam state

  7. Qualifying exam district

  8. Name of board

  9. Mode of result

  10. Maximum grade point

  11. CGPA obtained

  12. Total CGPA

  13. Total marks

  14. Marks obtained

  15. Percentage of marks

  16. Roll number

  17. Name and address of the school or college

  18. Pin code of the school or college

Additional details

  1. Place of birth

  2. State

  3. District

  4. Qualification of father

  5. Occupation of father

  6. Annual income of father

  7. Qualification of mother

  8. Occupation of mother

  9. Annual income of mother

  10. Qualification of guardian

  11. Occupation of guardian

  12. Annual income of guardian

Documents to be uploaded

  1. Category certificate, if applicable

  2. Person with benchmark disability (PwBD) certificate, if applicable

  3. Class 10 certificate

  4. Citizen certificate

NEET 2021 NEET UG 2021 NEET 2021 Result
