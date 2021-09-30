Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 phase 2 registration begins soon at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)

NEET 2021 phase 2 registration: During the second phase of NEET 2021 registration, candidates will have to fill up to 57 columns with information and documents. The list of information has been mentioned on the NEET 2021 information bulletin. It includes personal information of candidates, education details and additional information. NEET 2021 phase 2 registration will be done before results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has divided the process into two phases so that candidates can submit their data quickly.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more

These are the columns to be filled during the second phase of NEET 2021 registration.

Personal details

A girl candidate will have to mention if she is the only girl child of her parents. Place of residence. If the candidate belongs to a minority community. Religious minority. Mode of preparation.

Educational details (for Class 10)

Pass Status Year of passing or appearing Qualifying exam name Place of schooling Type of school, college ‘Qualifying exam state Qualifying exam district Name of board Result mode Maximum grade point CGPA obtained Total CGPA Marks obtained Total marks Percentage of marks Roll number School or college name and address School or college pin code

Educational Details (Class 11)

Pass status Year of passing or appearing Name of qualifying exam Place of schooling Type of school or college Qualifying exam state Qualifying exam district Name of board Mode of result Maximum grade point CGPA obtained Total CGPA Total marks Marks obtained Percentage of marks Roll number Name and address of the school or college Pin code of the school or college

Additional details

Place of birth State District Qualification of father Occupation of father Annual income of father Qualification of mother Occupation of mother Annual income of mother Qualification of guardian Occupation of guardian Annual income of guardian

Documents to be uploaded