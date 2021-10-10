  • Home
NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency will close phase 2 registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or NEET-UG 2021, today. Candidates who are yet to complete the process should visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 10, 2021 8:13 am IST | Source: Careers360

NEET Phase 2 Registration 2021 Ends Today, Answer Key Soon
NEET phase 2 registration ends today at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency will close phase 2 registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or NEET-UG 2021, today. Candidates who are yet to complete the process should visit neet.nta.nic.in and login with their application number and password. It is mandatory for all candidates to complete the second phase of NEET registration. Failing to complete it will result in cancellation of candidature.

“The Candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional Fee for filling in the Second set of information. In the absence of filling up of the information of the Second Phase, his/her candidature will be cancelled,” the agency said.

During the second phase of NEET 2021 registration, candidates do not need to upload any documents, the NTA said.

To resolve any difficulty during the registration process, candidates can contact the NTA at 01140759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

Once the registration process ends, the NTA will release the provisional answer keys at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be given a window to raise objections after which the final NEET answer key and result will be announced.

The agency will also display OMR response sheets of candidates and question papers on the official website.

NEET 2021 result date is not confirmed yet. Last year, the result was declared after a month.

