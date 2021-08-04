NEET 2021: Things That Are New This Year

Image credit: Shutterstock 4 things that will be new in NEET 2021 (representational)

NEET 2021, the undergraduate medical entrance test, will be conducted on September 11. This year, the National Testing Agency has introduced some changes to the exam pattern, and the exam process. These include the introduction of new programmes, changes in the application process, question papers, among others. Candidates can apply for NEET UG 2021 at neet.nta.nic.in. The application window has also been extended recently till August 10. Previously the application deadline was August 6.

Recommended: Aakash NEET Free Mock Test Click Here || Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

Here are four things that will be new in the medical exam this year.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NEET 2021 Application In Two Phases

NTA has divided the NEET 2021 application process into two phases to “ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly.”

The first phase is currently going on. The second phase application window will be opened after the exam and before the results.

“All candidates shall fill up each set of information of the application form at the respective time of availability. In the absence of filling up of any of the set of information, his/her candidature will be cancelled,” the NTA said.

NEET 2021 Paper Will Have Optional Questions

The NEET 2021 question paper will have optional questions but the total number of questions that candidates need to answer, and the total marks will remain unchanged.

NTA has decided to introduce internal choices in the NEET 2021 question paper to rationalise the school syllabus cut across boards. The three subjects included in NEET 2021 – Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics – will have two sections – A and B – and the first section will consist of 35 mandatory questions. The second section will have 15 questions out of which students will have to attempt any 10.

NEET 2021 To Be Used For BSc Nursing, Life Sciences

For the first time, the medical exam will be used for admitting students to BSc Nursing and Life Sciences programmes, according to information in the NEET 2021 bulletin. Institutions like JIPMER, BHU have already released notifications in this regard saying there will be no separate entrance exams for these courses.

The NTA said specific requests have been received from Nursing colleges affiliated to the Delhi University for including them in the list of participating colleges and therefore, the application deadline has been extended.

NEET 2021 OBC, EWS Reservation

The NTA has released a revised notification, mentioning the revised OBC, EWS quota reservation scheme in NEET 2021.

“It has been decided by the Government of India to implement 27% OBC reservation (Non-Creamy Layer) and 10% EWS reservation in 15% Undergraduate (UG) All India Quota seats (MBBS/BDS) (contributed by the State/UTs to the Central Pool). This reservation will take effect from the current Academic session 2021-22,” the NTA said in a statement.