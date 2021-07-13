NEET 2021 Registration Live: Application Process Begins Shortly, Check Documents Required
NEET 2021 live updates: Registration for NEET UG 2021, the undergraduate medical entrance test, will begin shortly. Students will find the NEET 2021 application form and information bulletin on the official websites of the National Testing Agency (NTA) – nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. According to official information, the registration process will begin after 5 pm today, July 13.
The exam will be conducted in 13 languages and students can download the information bulletin in their preferred language and check details like application deadline, eligibility criteria, application fee, etc.
The entrance exam is scheduled for September 12. The number of exam cities and centres have been increased this year. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said all necessary precautions will be taken to conduct the exam safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
How to apply for NEET 2021
These are the steps to fill the NEET application form
1. Click on the registration link on the NTA website, provide details and complete the registration process.
2. After registration, you will receive your credentials.
3. Login with your credentials. Fill the application form.
4. Upload the documents in format and resolution specified by NTA.
5. Pay the application fee online and submit the form.
Note that the registration process is completely online and the NTA will not accept offline forms. Make sure you upload all the necessary documents as asked in the exam form.
NEET 2021 information bulletin expected soon
Information bulletin of NEET 2021 will also be released along with application forms. It will contain important dates, details about result and counselling, exam fee and eligibility, etc.
NEET 2021 official websites
The official websites for information related to NEET 2021 are: nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in and neet.nta.nic.in
NEET 2021 application form release time
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application process of NEET UG 2021 after 5 pm today, July 13.