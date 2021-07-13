NEET 2021 Registration Live: Application Process Begins Shortly, Check Documents Required

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 registration begins soon at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)

NEET 2021 live updates: Registration for NEET UG 2021, the undergraduate medical entrance test, will begin shortly. Students will find the NEET 2021 application form and information bulletin on the official websites of the National Testing Agency (NTA) – nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. According to official information, the registration process will begin after 5 pm today, July 13.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages and students can download the information bulletin in their preferred language and check details like application deadline, eligibility criteria, application fee, etc.

The entrance exam is scheduled for September 12. The number of exam cities and centres have been increased this year. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said all necessary precautions will be taken to conduct the exam safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow NEET 2021 application form release live updates here