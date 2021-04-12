Image credit: Shutterstock NTA is expected to release NEET UG application soon at ntaneet.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 application form is likely to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official site -- ntaneet.nic.in. Around 16 lakh students had registered for NEET 2020 last year. As per data shared by NTA, a total of 85-90 per cent aspirants appeared for NEET last year. As a first, NTA had to conduct NEET twice last year, once on September 13 and then on October 14. NEET was held on October 14 again for the students who were unable to appear for the exams on September 13 due to reasons associated with COVID-19. The consolidated result was declared on October 16, 2020.

Recommended: Improve your Score with NEET Online Test Series. Try Now

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses have to qualify NEET UG. NEET is the sole exam for shortlisting students for admission to medical and allied programmes in the country. The medical entrance test, NEET, will be held in pen-and-paper mode. This year, NEET UG 2021 will be held on August 1, 2021.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Although NEET 2021 registration date by NTA has not been announced, it has been informed that the NEET information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, state code will be made available shortly.

NEET 2021 Application: 10 Points To Remember

To fill the NEET form 2021, the application process is standard. Based on last year’s rules, to apply for NEET UG, a student will be first required to register and generate the NEET application ID. Candidates will also be required to pay an application fee. In 2020, the application fee was Rs 1,500 for General category candidates.

NTA is expected to release the NEET information bulletin soon at ntaneet.nic.in. Based on last year’s rules, to be eligible for NEET UG, students must have passed Class 12 or should be appearing for Class 12 examination in 2021. The aspirant must have studied English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Biotechnology as main subjects in Class 12. In 2020, aspirants between 17 and 25 years of age at the time of admission to the first year UG medical courses were eligible to apply. However, for candidates of reserved categories, relaxation of five years was allowed. To appear for NEET in 2020, applicants belonging to the General category must have scored 50 per cent in Class 12 exams. To complete the NEET registration process, candidates need to provide a valid email ID and mobile number. The system will then generate the candidate’s unique application ID. Candidates have to upload a scanned copy of passport photo and signature while filling the online NEET application form in specified formats.

NEET UG exam date is August 1, 2021 NEET UG 2021 will be held in pen and paper format NEET 2021 will be held in 11 languages including in English, Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Candidates have to choose the medium of question paper while filling the application form Students facing difficulties in filling the NEET forms can also visit the common service centres. With the help of Common Service Centres (CSC), candidates can fill the NEET application form and submit it online.

NEET Application Steps