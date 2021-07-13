NEET 2021 application forms will be released this evening

The registration process for NEET 2021, the medical entrance exam for admission to MBBS course in the 2021-2022 academic session, will begin today. The NEET 2021 registration process will begin today at 5 pm. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced the new date for the NEET UG 2021. The exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1, will now be conducted on September 12. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam in English and 10 other Indian languages. NEET is an annual exam held in OMR format where candidates mark the machine readable answer sheet in pen or pencil.

Recommended: Download Free NEET Previous Year Question Papers. Click Here || Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

The official website of the National Testing Agency or NTA for NEET 2021 is ntaneet.nic.in and candidates will be able to start to fill their application forms from this evening.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NEET 2021: Simple steps to register online

NEET 2021 registration process will begin at ntaneet.nic.in.

Follow these steps to apply for NEET 2021:

1. Fill the online application form and note down the application number

2. Upload required documents

3. Make payment of fee by prescribed modes.

4. Print confirmation page after successful remittance of fee.

To complete the NEET registration process, candidates need to provide a valid email ID and mobile number. The system will then generate the candidate’s unique application ID.

Candidates have to upload a scanned copy of passport photo and signature while filling the online NEET application form in specified formats.

NEET, the biggest admission entrance exam, will be held in the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) format this time also unlike other entrance exams including the engineering exam, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) which are computer based tests.

NEET began in 2013 and is held once in a year, except in 2016. Though there was some speculations that government may conduct the exam twice, like the JEE (Main), but as of now no decision in this regard has come to the fore. NEET scores have validity for three years.