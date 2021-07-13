Image credit: neet.nta.nic.in NEET 2021 application form released at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021). Students can now visit the official websites of the NTA, neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in to apply for the exam. NEET 2021 will be conducted on September 12, 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for April 1.

Recommended: Aakash NEET Free Mock Test Click Here || Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

After the NEET 2021 application form, the NTA is expected to release the information bulletin. The medical entrance exam is conducted in multiple languages and the information bulletin is available in all the languages.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students can find relevant information – NEET 2021 eligibility criteria, important dates, result and counselling schedule, reservation criteria, application process, etc – in the bulletin.

NEET 2021 Registration: Direct Link

Mr Pradhan’s announcement on Monday came as a relief for lakhs of students who were puzzled about the exam date. With less than a month to go, students were asking if the exam will be postponed. Many raised concerns about appearing for a physical exam amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Education Minister assured students all necessary precautions will be taken by the agency to ensure the safety of students who will take the NEET exam.

“To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured,” Mr Pradhan said.

“In order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020,” the minister said.