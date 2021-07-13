NEET 2021 Will Have Optional Questions Like JEE Main

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 registration has started at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)

NEET 2021 question pattern: To rationalize the school syllabus reduction by education boards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to introduce internal choices in the NEET 2021 question paper. The three subjects included in NEET 2021 – Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics – will have two sections – A and B – as per the question pattern announced today. The first section will consist of 35 mandatory questions while the second section will have 15, out of which students will have to attempt any 10.

Recommended: Aakash NEET Free Mock Test Click Here || Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

“Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same,” the NTA said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

This is a move “to rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards”, it said.

This is a move similar to the one introduced for this year’s JEE Main exam. In the engineering exam too, the NTA has added 30 optional questions, out of which students need to answer 25.

There are no negative marks for optional questions in JEE Main. However, in NEET, there will be negative marks for all incorrect answers.

As per the NEET 2021 question pattern, Four marks will be awarded for correct answers while one will be deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks will be added or deducted for unattempted questions.

“However, after the process of the challenge of key, if more than one option is found to be correct then all/any one of the multiple correct/best options marked will be given four marks (+4),” the agency said.



NEET 2021 is scheduled for September 12 as a pen and paper-based test. The registration process has been started.