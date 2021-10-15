NEET 2021 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Out; Here's How To Raise Objections

NEET UG 2021 answer keys released at neet.nta.nic.in

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 provisional answer keys, recorded responses, and scanned OMR sheets have been released on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Students who have appeared for NEET UG 2021 can raise objections to the answer key till October 17 (9 pm).

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more

To access the answer key, fill in the NEET UG application number and password on the login window. Students will be required to pay Rs 1,000 per answer challenged through the prescribed payment gateways, debit card, credit card, net banking and PayTM.

National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a official notice, "The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys and Recorded Responses as well as Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheets of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official Website https://neet.nta.nic.in/, for interested candidates to challenge. The procedure (as enclosed) for the challenge of Answer Keys may be used."

NEET UG 2021 Answer Key: How To Check

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to challenge answer key, OMR sheet and recorded response

Login with application number and password

Check the answer key and OMR responses

Take a print out, if required

Students can only challenge the answer key through online mode as NTA will not entertain challenges done through any other mode.

Challenges made by the students will be verified by the subject experts and if the objections are found valid, NTA will revise the answer key. NEET UG 2021 final answer key will be prepared after considering the challenges done by the students and the result will be based on the final answer key. NTA will not inform any students individually about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his or her challenge.

Students can contact NTA in case of any clarification through the following details: Phone number- 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.