NEET 2021: Preparation Tips To Overcome The Fear Of Physics

NEET (National Entrance cum Eligibility Test) applicants often struggle to balance their NEET preparation of physics and the other two subjects simultaneously. It is no hidden fact that physics is the most difficult and twisted subject in NEET 2021. To balance the preparation between physics and the other subjects is quite a tedious task and several times students wonder if it’s possible to strengthen their grip over physics or not. Statistics prove it is.

Various NEET toppers over the years have done it and so can you. Having a strong preparation in physics can make students stand out in the NEET merit list. Every year, over 9 lakh candidates appear for NEET. Hence, it is more than important to strengthen your grip over this difficult subject.

If planned properly, physics can enhance your NEET results. In order to crack the subject with good scores, following the right NEET preparation tips is important.

To help students deal with physics, here is an article that provides a fundamental strategy for performing best in NEET Physics.

1. Memorise the NEET syllabus

The first step to strategise an effective study plan is knowing the NEET exam pattern, and NEET syllabus 2021 thoroughly. Physics has questions from both Classes 11 and 12.

NEET is a medical entrance exam. The questions asked in NEET are objective in nature. There are a total of 180 questions asked in NEET. The 90 questions are asked from Biology and 45 questions are asked from Physics and Chemistry. 4 marks are awarded for every correct answer. 1 mark is deducted for every wrong answer.

Physics Physics and measurements Kinematics Laws of motion Work, energy and power Rotational motion Gravitation Properties of solids and liquids Thermodynamics Kinetic theory of gases Oscillations and waves Electrostatics Current electricity Magnetic effects of current and magnetism Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents Optics, Dual nature of matter and radiation Atoms and nuclei, Electronic devices Experimental skills





2. Win small battles

To complete the NEET syllabus of Physics, divide it into three sections or more sections, as per the similarity of the chapters. Since, each section will have similar chapters, prepare a separate strategy for all of them. Students should observe the weightage each section holds, the difficulty level of these sections, and whether the questions asked are from NCERT or not. Having said that, students should have a complete understanding of the structure of NEET Physics. Knowing your enemy completely will help you win faster.

3. Study theory and numerical in order

The most common mistake students make while preparing for NEET Physics is that they either ignore numerical or the theory part of a chapter. But the key here is that both numerical and theory of a topic are interlinked to each other. And often, the NEET exam has witnessed questions which were numerical but required a theoretical concept to solve the problem. Here is when this strategy works. Keep practising both theoretical and numerical methods simultaneously. This helps you have a better understanding of the topic and variations involved within.

4. Solve

Physics requires solving questions to strengthen your grip on concepts and topics. As a student preparing for NEET, you must solve all the previous year questions of the past ten years. Solving questions will help you form a general idea of the type of questions asked in the paper. While solving questions, don’t forget to maintain an error-log and resolve your doubts instantly. This will help you to keep an insight of your weak points and common mistakes to avoid while taking the exam. Every student preparing for an exam has a strong subject and a weak subject. Try to solve more questions from your weak areas. This will help you overcome your weakness. But don’t neglect your strong subject. Keep practising it as well.

Additionally, while solving questions, make a habit of solving them under a certain time constraint. For instance, solve 45 questions in 50 minutes. This will help you improve your speed and manage time.

5. Revision is important

There is no use of all the hard work and study if you don’t revise what you studied. Make a habit of revising from the very beginning of your NEET preparation. Also, during a few days before the exam it is next to impossible for students to study all the chapters from scratch. Practising the revision will help you prepare for the final days of the exam. Through revision, students will be able to identify the points they missed during the first time. Include revision slots in your time table beforehand.

6. Choose your study material wisely

Physics section of NEET exam comprises a total of 45 questions. These questions are both theoretical and practical based. It is noteworthy that, physics section usually doesn’t have questions that are directly related to concepts. The questions asked are twisted and interlinked from one concept to another. Hence, while choosing NEET physics books, candidates should note that the books must contain all the basic concepts along with an ample amount of numerical problems to back you up with the concept. Following are some of the best physics books for NEET preparation:





S. No Name of the book and author Book will be best for 1 Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma Quality problems on all topics 2 Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker Concepts of all the topics 3 Understanding Physics by DC Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for Electricity & Magnetism

Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2)

Optics & Modern Physics

Waves & Thermodynamics Explanation, Derivation and question set of quality solved/unsolved problems 4 Problems in General Physics by I.E Irodov Practising problems 5 Understanding physics by Freedman and Young Explanation, the theory of all topics 6 Problems in physics by SS Krotov Practising problems 7 Problems and solution of physics by Shashi Bhushan Tiwari For practising problems and studying detailed solutions.



