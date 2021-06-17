Students demand NEET 2021 postponement till October 2021

"50 days left for NEET UG still no updates! no registration! No vaccination for students! Is this a joke?,” said a Twitter user expressing anger over the delay in the release of the NEET 2021 application form. Students have started demanding the deferment of the undergraduate medical entrance examination till October 2021. Citing the stressful environment amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical aspirants have flooded Twitter with tweets demanding NEET 2021 exam postponement, NEET 2021 date, NEET registration, NEET application form and other information.

Recommended: Click Here to Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus || Click Here to Join NEET Online Test Series

Students are using #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober #NEET, #postponeneet2021 #postponeneetUG2021 #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober to gather their tweets requesting the postponement of medical entrance examination to building into an online campaign.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Pointing out that the medical entrance examination will be held only once, another Twitter user said: "NEET has the largest amount of candidates appearing for it and there are no multiple attempts. Plus pvt med college fees is ten times that of any engineering or law college. We should get a fair shot and a postponement at least."

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had previously announced that the gateway to medical admission, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021), would be held on August 1, this year. NTA had informed that the NEET UG 2021 will be held in 11 languages, in pen-and-paper mode. The notification further informed that the information bulletin having detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria, age limit, reservation, seats, examination fee, cities of examination, etc. would be available shortly on the official website, however, no update has been provided so far.

Then, the NTA announced on its website--nta.neet.nic--that the NEET 2021 application form would be available soon. However, neither form, nor announcement followed.

Take a look at what students, parents and others are saying:

NEET has the largest amount of candidates appearing for it and their are no multiple attempts. Plus pvt med college fees is ten times that of any engineering or law college. We should get a fair shot and a postponement at least.#PostponeNEETUGtillOctober #postponeneetUG2021 — Blair Waldorf (@harshitasecacc) June 16, 2021

Neet t postpone till October

1.Most of students are not vaccinated

2.Neet forms haven't come out,so many will need to go to cyber cafes this will take time during pandemic

3. Corona wave affected student need time to recover.

3rd wave on the way.#NEET #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober — CarryMemer 🤩 (@monk455) June 15, 2021

In normal circumstances too,it takes a lots of strength and will power to answer those questions in the stipulated time; now it will take 10times more with a mask & gloves.😐😐#postponeneet2021 #postponeNEETUGtilloctober#postponeexam. pic.twitter.com/PyB0NTqTAz — 🍁🌟ARYA (@Arya__1999) June 13, 2021

#neet2021 #postponeneetUG2021 #sohamtuber #NEET #NEETUG #PostponeNeetinSeptember @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia

Sir we all are very tensed regarding the final decision of Neet 2021. No application form has been released yet. I'm requesting you to announce the dates as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/O5Gs7XfpHP — Soham Tuber (@sohamtuber) June 17, 2021

@DrRPNishank @narendramodi @DG_NTA its a request from students to postpone NEET UG 2021.Students are suffering due to this pandemic.We are going through such a difficult situation and many have lost their families too.Plz take this into consideration#PostponeNEETUGtillOctober — Sanjida (@Sanjida06629751) June 16, 2021