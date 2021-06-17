  • Home
NEET Postponement 2021: The NTA announced on its website that the NEET 2021 application form would be available soon. However, neither form, nor announcement followed.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha(12130684)N | Updated: Jun 17, 2021 2:51 pm IST

‘Is This A Joke’: 50 Days Left For NEET UG, Still No Update, Complain Candidates
Students demand NEET 2021 postponement till October 2021
New Delhi:

"50 days left for NEET UG still no updates! no registration! No vaccination for students! Is this a joke?,” said a Twitter user expressing anger over the delay in the release of the NEET 2021 application form. Students have started demanding the deferment of the undergraduate medical entrance examination till October 2021. Citing the stressful environment amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical aspirants have flooded Twitter with tweets demanding NEET 2021 exam postponement, NEET 2021 date, NEET registration, NEET application form and other information.

Students are using #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober #NEET, #postponeneet2021 #postponeneetUG2021 #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober to gather their tweets requesting the postponement of medical entrance examination to building into an online campaign.

Pointing out that the medical entrance examination will be held only once, another Twitter user said: "NEET has the largest amount of candidates appearing for it and there are no multiple attempts. Plus pvt med college fees is ten times that of any engineering or law college. We should get a fair shot and a postponement at least."

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had previously announced that the gateway to medical admission, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021), would be held on August 1, this year. NTA had informed that the NEET UG 2021 will be held in 11 languages, in pen-and-paper mode. The notification further informed that the information bulletin having detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria, age limit, reservation, seats, examination fee, cities of examination, etc. would be available shortly on the official website, however, no update has been provided so far.

Then, the NTA announced on its website--nta.neet.nic--that the NEET 2021 application form would be available soon. However, neither form, nor announcement followed.

Take a look at what students, parents and others are saying:

