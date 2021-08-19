Postpone NEET 2021, Can’t Manage So Many Exams Together: Students

#PostponeNEETUG2021 has been trending on Twitter for days

Postpone NEET 2021: Students have asked the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Education Ministry, and Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister, to postpone NEET 2021. Most of them have said they will sit for different exams in September and it is not possible for them to prepare for those together, as each exam has a different pattern. NEET 2021 is scheduled for September 12, in between CBSE Class 12 optional exams and a day after NEET, on Monday, the Mathematics paper will be conducted.

The ICAR AIEEA, the national-level undergraduate entrance examination for BSc courses, and state-level exams like OJEE 2021, Maharashtra CET 2021, CoMEDK UGET are scheduled around and close to NEET.

Here’s what students, who are demanding for postponement of NEET UG 2021, are saying:

Sir wt do u expect from us

We are not machines we can't study for different exams together

Neet is a major exam which is all abt MCQ and both 11 nd 12 syllabus

How r we supposed to study for both exam

Please sir please I beg u postpone neet to Oct please#NEET2021 — G Nk (@GNk66249477) August 19, 2021

Please postpone NEET UG to September

Consider the all the factors like corona and the other exams clashing the date #postponeNEETUG2021 #postponeNEETUG#postponeneetUGtoOctober@dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @AmitShah @Swamy39

PLEASE POSTPONE!!!! — Aira Shetty (@ShettyAira) August 19, 2021

“Respected sir @dpradhanbjp, we can't manage many exams at a time. So Please postpone NEET at least By 20 days. If JEE Advanced can be conducted in October then Why NOT NEET?” asked a student.

Respected sir @dpradhanbjp We can't manage many exams at a time. So Please postpone NEET at least By 20 days. If JEE Advanced can be conducted in October then Why NOT NEET??#PleaseRescheduleNEETUG#PleaseRescheduleNEETUG — Syed Shah (@SyedSha54619383) August 19, 2021

#PleaseRescheduleNEETUG

Most of the exams are clashing each other. @dpradhanbjp why the govt creating stress&tensity for the students?It's my meek plea to give prominance to students issues& postpone NEET UG till October.@DG_NTA @NMC_IND https://t.co/aFrACaU2wL — THE SAURAV SAHA (@IamSaurav_1) August 19, 2021

Despite many students protesting, it is unlikely that the Education Ministry will postpone the exam again. The exam has already been postponed once.

The National Testing Agency has closed the registration window and application form correction window. Admit cards will be issued on September 9, three days ahead of the exam.

The NTA has introduced some changes in the NEET exam, which include internal choice in each section. Another change introduced this year is the addition of BSc Nursing and Life Sciences programmes. Apart from MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses, NEET will also be used as an eligibility test for the two BSc programmes.