NEET 2021: Points To Remember Before Appearing For Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET-UG 2021, on August 1. The medical entrance test will be held in pen and paper-based mode for all registered candidates. NEET UG 2021 exam will be conducted for admission to 83,075 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 525 BVSc, and AH seats.

Lakhs of students appear for NEET 2021 every year. In 2020, over 15 lakh candidates took the medical entrance examination for a handful of seats available in government and private colleges across the nation. Considering the competitive nature of this examination, it is imperative to note a few points before appearing in the exam to avoid confusion and last minute rush.

NEET 2021 Exam: Points To Remember

Be On Time

One of the most important things to do when appearing for an entrance examination is to reach the exam centre on time. Aspirants can reach the NEET 2021 exam centre an hour before the allotted time. This will give aspirants ample time to get going with all the entry formalities and procedures.

Carry Important NEET Documents

Carrying the necessary documents is crucial and must not be taken lightly. In a hurry, candidates might forget to carry the important documents to the exam centre of NEET 2021, such as the NEET admit card 2021 and other photo ID proofs.

Follow The Guidelines

Aspirants should follow all instructions and guidelines strictly as being lenient at the exam centres may cause aspirants to lose their candidature. Along with the general guidelines, follow all the COVID-19 guidelines too, to avoid the spread of the same.

Aspirants should remain silent and focus on the questions asked as this helps in time management. Abide by the instructions of the invigilator regarding filling up of information and examination hour rules and in case of any doubts, get them cleared before attempting anything on your own.

Read the instructions and the questions carefully before answering the questions. Solve the questions that are easier to tackle first and then attempt the tougher ones.

One must not pressurise themselves as this will only worsen up the situation and affect their performance.