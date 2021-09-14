NEET 2021: Phase 2 Registration Before Results, Know Details To Be Filled

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 phase 2 registration begins soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 was conducted on September 12 and the results will be announced soon. However, before results, the NEET 2021 application window will re-open and students will have to complete the second phase of application. The application process has been divided into two sets or phases “to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly,” the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

“The first set of information needs to be filled up before the last date of submission of the online Application Form. The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the Result/ downloading of Score Card during the period that would be notified separately through NEET (UG) Portal in due course,” it said.

Candidates must fill up each set of information on the application form. If a candidate does not complete both phases, his or her candidature will be cancelled, meaning the result will not be declared.

Information To Be Submitted During NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration

NEET 2021 registration phase 2: Details to be filled (Photo: NEET 2021 information bulletin)

NEET is a national-level exam for admission to medical, nursing and life sciences courses at undergraduate level in India.

Last year, the results were announced after one month from the date of the exam. The test is conducted in pen and paper mode.

Before NEET result 2021, the NTA will release the provisional answer key, candidates’ response and question papers.

Students will be allowed to raise objections, if any, to the NEET 2021 answer key and after that, the final version will be released. NEET 2021 final answer key will be used to calculate results.

NEET 2021 results will be declared soon after the release of the final answer key.